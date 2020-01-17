Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Reba McEntire will make a guest appearance on CBS' hit TV show Young Sheldon. According to a press release, McEntire will play June, the "fun, fiery ex-wife" of Craig T. Nelson's character Coach Ballard, who "strikes up an unlikely friendship with Meemaw," portrayed by Annie Potts. The episode guest-starring Reba is set to air sometime in February on CBS at 8PM ET.

Dan + Shay have been added to the lineup for the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. Set for Jan. 30-Feb. 1, the three-night event will take over Miami's American Airlines Arena ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. Dan + Shay will perform on Feb. 1 alongside Maroon 5, with DJ Khaled and Guns N' Roses set to headline the other two nights. Tickets for each night, sold individually, are available now via Ticketmaster.

The Charlie Daniels Band, Shooter Jennings and more artists are set to perform at Lynyrd Skynyrd's 2020 Simple Man Jam. Set for Aug. 20-24 in Orlando, Fla., the fest will also feature two performances from Lynyrd Skynyrd alongside artists including Blackberry Smoke, Drivin N Cryin and .38 Special. Tickets for Simple Man Jam 2020 start at $1,399 per person, inclusive of a four-night hotel stay, and fans can find out more details on the fest's official website.

Also in festival news, Margo Price, Colter Wall, Shakey Graves and Orville Peck will headline the first-ever Campfire Gathering in Dripping Springs, Texas. Set to take place during South By Southwest on March 16-18 at Camp Lucy Resort, the fest will also feature "intimate" performances from Delta Spirit, Nikki Lane, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Paul Cauthen and more artists. Fans can stay in fancy, air-conditioned yurts or creekside cabins at Camp Lucy, along with participating in wine tastings, horseback riding, fishing and more activities. Tickets for the inaugural Campfire Gathering start at $600, and are on sale now.

Country-rap duo the Lacs have announced plans for a compilation album of their biggest hits. Dubbed Kickin' Up Mud: The Hits, the 12-song collection will include fan favorites including its title track "Kickin' Up Mud," "Country Road" and "Jack in My Coke," the band's duet with Montgomery Gentry. Kickin' Up Mud: The Hits is set for release on Jan. 31 via Average Joes Entertainment, and fans can pre-order the album now.

Singer-songwriter TG Sheppard will continue his Party Time Tour into 2020. Per a press release, Sheppard will kick off this year's touring schedule in Hinton, Okla., on Jan. 18, making stops in New Mexico, Georgia, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska and more locales throughout the year. Additional dates are expected to follow in the coming weeks, and fans can keep up with all the new shows via Sheppard's official website.