Canadian fans of Miranda Lambert will have to wait until fall to see the "Bluebird" singer live. She's rescheduled eight Canadian shows and two United States tour stops amid concerns and cancellations brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The move pushes Lambert's April and May dates to October, starting with an Oct. 8 stop in Spokane, Wash. Cody Johnson and Lanco will stay on as support acts for most shows, although Lanco will miss two: in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, on Oct. 16 and in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, the next day.

A full list of Lambert's rescheduled Wildcard Tour dates is below. Additionally, Lambert has seven 2020 festival dates listed at her official website.

The singer indicated that she's enjoying the quiet time brought on by the coronavirus to the best of her ability. It has meant catching up on projects at home, some songwriting and quality time with her husband, Brendan.

Miranda Lambert, Rescheduled 2020 Wildcard Tour Dates:

Oct. 8 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Oct. 9 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Oct. 11 — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 14 — Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place

Oct. 16 — Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada @ Brandt Centre

Oct. 17 — Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Bell Mts Place

Oct. 20 — London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

Oct. 21 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Bell Centre

Oct. 22 — Oshawa, Ontario, Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre

Oct. 23 — Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre