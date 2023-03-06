17 Years Ago: Miranda Lambert’s ‘Kerosene’ Goes Gold

Seventeen years ago today (March 6, 2006) was a day to remember for Miranda Lambert. It was on that date that the singer earned her first gold single, signifying sales of 500,000 units, with "Kerosene."

"Kerosene" is the title track of and third single from Lambert's debut album, released in 2005. The artist wrote the song by herself but gave co-writing credit to Steve Earle, as the tune is similar in melody and structure to his 1996 song "I Feel Alright."

"I didn’t purposefully plagiarize his song — but unconsciously I copied it almost exactly," Lambert later explained (quote via CMT). "I guess I’d listened to it so much that I just kind of had it in there.”

Nevertheless, the lyrics of "Kerosene" are all Lambert and gave fans an early taste of the fiery side of her personality. Featuring lines such as "Forget your high society, I'm soakin' it in kerosene / Light 'em up and watch them burn, teach them what they need to learn / Dirty hands ain't made for shakin', ain't a rule that ain't worth breakin' / Well, I'm giving up on love 'cause love's given up on me," the song also gave Lambert her first Top 15 hit.

"Kerosene," which was ultimately certified platinum, for sales of one million copies, earned Lambert her first Grammy Awards nomination, for Best Female Country Vocal Performance. The song's video, directed by Trey Fanjoy, includes plenty of flames and fire, nabbing the Texas native nominations for Music Video of the Year at both the CMA Awards and ACM Awards.