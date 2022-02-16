12 Years Ago: Miranda Lambert’s ‘Revolution’ Album Goes Gold

Twelve years ago today, on Feb. 16, 2010, Miranda Lambert earned herself a little more bling: It was on that date that the singer earned a gold record, signifying sales of 500,000 units, with her 2009 album Revolution.

Miranda Lambert Revolution album Columbia Nashville loading...

Revolution spawned two No. 1 singles: "The House That Built Me" and "Heart Like Mine." The disc debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart when it was released at the end of September in 2009. By October of 2010, the album was certified platinum, for sales of one million copies.

“Revolution has been just that in my life: a revolution,” Lambert said when the 15-track record was certified platinum. “This past year since it came out, my life has changed tremendously. This project started with me on my couch at home holding my guitar. I knew it was really important that it be something special, so I poured everything I had into writing and singing with heart on every note and track.

"I wrote so personally it actually scared me that I was putting it on tape for all to hear," she added. "But that is what it takes."

Revolution also helped launch Lambert's reputation as one of the top winners at awards ceremonies. "The House That Built Me" earned Lambert a Grammys trophy, for Best Female Country Vocal Performance, as well as three ACM Awards -- Single Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year -- and CMA Awards for Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year. Revolution, meanwhile, earned an ACM and a CMA for Album of the Year. On October 1, 2018, the album was also certified double platinum.

Revolution is available for streaming and download on Amazon.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.

