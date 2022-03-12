12 Years Ago: Miranda Lambert’s ‘White Liar’ Goes Gold

Twelve years ago today, on March 12, 2010, Miranda Lambert struck gold. It was on that date that her single "White Liar," from her 2009 album Revolution, was certified gold, for sales of 500,000 units.

"White Liar," written by Lambert and Natalie Hemby, was the second single released from Revolution.

"I was listening to a lot of Buddy and Julie Miller," Lambert recalls to The Boot about writing the hit song. "They have great music — somewhat bluegrass, but it’s pretty rockin’, too. I think I was influenced by them that day.

"Natalie had the title, 'White Liar,' and we thought it was great," she continues. "I started playing a little bit of a tune to it on the guitar, and we just started writing. It happened really fast. We wrote it in about 20 minutes. Cheating in a small town is what this song is all about."

"White Liar," which became Lambert's first No. 1 hit, was propelled to success by its hysterical video, which shows the singer in a white dress, getting married in an outdoor ceremony. As she walks down the aisle, she passes several women her groom cheated on her with, before revealing that she was also cheating with the best man. Fellow country singer Jamey Johnson plays the role of the preacher in the clip, with several of Lambert's band members, along with her parents, posing as wedding guests.

"White Liar" earned Lambert Music Video of the Year at the ACM Awards and helped Revolution win a CMA -- Lambert's first -- for Album of the Year. "White Liar" also won Female Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.

