Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Carrie Underwood is headed out on a book tour in March. In celebration of the release of Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit 52 Life, Underwood will kick off her book tour on March 2 at Powerhouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., then head to a signing in Stamford, Conn., on March 3. Stops at Nashville's Parnassus Books on March 5 and in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 17 are also on the schedule, per MusicRow.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Dierks Bentley will lend his voice to a new song for the forthcoming kids film Trolls World Tour. Per his Instagram Stories, Bentley recorded a song called "Leaving Lonesome Flats" for the movie's official soundtrack, which is set for release on March 13. Chris Stapleton and Kelly Clarkson have also recorded songs that will appear on the soundtrack for Trolls World Tour, which hits theaters across the country on April 17.

Gary Wilson, Getty Images

Lucinda Williams, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Delta Spirit, Margo Price and more artists are set to perform at Luck Reunion 2020. The annual festival at Willie Nelson's property in Luck, Texas, will also feature sets from Tami Nielson, Colter Wall, the Mastersons, Shooter Jennings and Paul Cauthen, among other artists. Tickets for the annual "anti-festival," set for March 19, are on sale now via the official Luck Reunion website.

Aubrie Sellers, Twitter

Aubrie Sellers and Lillie Mae will co-headline a tour that kicks off in March. According to a press release, the 24-city tour from the seriously dynamic duo will begin in Nashville, Tenn., on March 26, then head to Georgia, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Ohio, Massachusetts and California, among other states, before concluding at Lost Lake in Denver, Colo., on May 9. Fans can core tickets via Sellers' official website, or Mae's official website.