Even in a simple live performance, backed only by electric guitarist Ethan Ballinger, Aubrie Sellers brings a healthy dose of snarling rock 'n' roll with her single, "My Love Will Not Change." Bold and unflinching, her performance taps into the dynamic mix of influences that course through her sophomore album, Far From Home, which came out on Friday (Feb. 7.)

"My Love Will Not Change" was originally released in 2003 by bluegrass mainstays the Del McCoury Band, where it received the kind of instrumental treatment that Sellers was deeply familiar with growing up.

"My dad played bluegrass, so I was surrounded by bluegrass a lot," she explained to The Boot recently. "At one point in my teenage years when I was trying to learn to play the guitar and even the banjo a little bit, I thought I might become a bluegrass artist.”

But the singer had a penchant for rock music that couldn't be denied, and for a time, she bucked family tradition, following her own musical path. All the while, she still absorbed the country leanings of her superstar parents Lee Ann Womack and Jason Sellers, as well as her producer stepdad Frank Liddell.

“There was definitely a time when I was like, ‘Country’s not cool. Here’s what’s cool,'” Sellers continues. “At the same time, I’ve had an appreciation for traditional country music, and I never lost touch with that."

"My Love Will Not Change" seamlessly brings together those diverse influences, showcasing Sellers' proficiency in the rock format while honoring her country, bluegrass-tinged roots. The studio version of the song is cast as a duet with Steve Earle. Sellers proves its power as a stand-alone, stripped-down performance in this live clip, which she recorded at the Taste of Country studio.

Far From Home offers up more searing rock 'n' roll in the form of songs like "Drag You Down," though there are plenty of moments of quiet and reflection on the project, too. For example, "Worried Mind" delves into Sellers' struggles with anxiety. She continues her love of strong storytelling and music that puts the spotlight on the lyric with "Haven't Even Kissed Me Yet," a song that she tells Taste of Country is her favorite track on the album.