Editor's Note: Lynyrd Skynyrd postponed four of their March tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. Click here for more details.

Lynyrd Skynyrd aren't ready to say goodbye just yet. The Southern rock icons have extended their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour into 2020.

Skynyrd's 2020 tour dates will begin on March 7 in Savannah, Ga.; a full list of currently announced stops is below. Travis Tritt and the Eli Young Band will be their special guests at select shows.

Tickets for Lynyrd Skynyrd's 2020 Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour dates will go on sale on Friday (Dec. 6) at 10AM local time, but pre-sales are available beginning on Wednesday (Dec. 4) for Citi cardholders. Visit LynyrdSkynyrd.com for full details.

Lynyrd Skynyrd began their farewell tour in May of 2018, and have played more than 100 shows, both in the U.S. and internationally, since. "We’ve said we want to play every venue and market we've ever visited around the world one last time, and even some places we haven’t, so we get to see all of Skynyrd Nation," says lead singer Johnny Van Zant in a press release. "We are getting close!"

Skynyrd's farewell tour takes its name from "The Last of the Street Survivors" and their Street Survivors album. The band recently released a concert film documenting one of the shows on the tour.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, 2020 Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour Dates:

March 7 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Martin Luther King Jr. Arena

March 8 -- Plant City, Fla. @ Strawberry Festival+

March 13 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center^

March 14 -- Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center^

March 20 -- Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena^

March 21 -- Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center^

April 17 -- Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center^

April 18 -- Providence, R.I. @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center^

April 24 -- Madison, Wisc. @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center^

April 25 -- Ft Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum^

May 1 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

May 2 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ EPICENTER Festival 2020

May 8 -- Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena^

June 13 -- Forest City, Iowa @ Country Thunder Iowa

July 31 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 20-24 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Lynyrd Skynyrd & Frynds Simple Man Jam at Shingle Creek Resort

+ with Eli Young Band

^ with Travis Tritt