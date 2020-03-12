Lynyrd Skynyrd Postpone Their Farewell Tour’s March Dates Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd are postponing a March batch of tour dates on their 2020 Last of the Street Surivivors Farewell Tour. The band shared the news with fans via Twitter on Thursday afternoon (March 12).

The band are just two shows into the 2020 dates of their Farewell tour, which began in May of 2018 and has spanned over 100 U. S. and international shows in total. The band's next stop was Fresno, Calif. on Friday night (March 13), but in light of the current COVID-19 coronavirus, they won't be making it to that engagement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the March stops of Lynyrd Skynyrd's Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour are proactively being rescheduled," the band wrote, explaining that Friday night's postponed show will now be held on Friday, Aug. 14. Additionally, they told fans that another of the canceled dates -- their Reno, Nev. stop, originally planned for March 14 -- will now take place on Friday, Oct. 2.

The band's other March dates will also be rescheduled, with specific dates and details to come. All tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored at the rescheduled shows, and supporting act information for the new dates will be announced soon.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (March 11) officially declared coronavirus a pandemic. According to the WHO, more than 125,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in more than 110 countries and territories. A total of 4,615 deaths have been reported worldwide as of Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a travel ban that will go into effect on Friday (March 13) at midnight. The ban only applies for foreign nationals, NBC News explains, not U.S. citizens, green card holders or the families of U.S. citizens. Additionally, Ireland and the U.K. are exempt from the travel ban, which applies only to people, not foreign goods or trade.

During his Wednesday night address, Trump also urged Americans to be cautious with their health: to wash their hands and stay home if they're feeling ill, and to get tested for coronavirus if they think they may have it.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Among others, the annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, will now take place in October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates.