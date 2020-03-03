‘Street Survivors’: Watch the First Trailer for the Unauthorized Lynyrd Skynyrd Biopic

The first trailer for a new film based around the plane crash that killed three founding members of Lynyrd Skynyrd has been released. Press play above to watch it for yourself.

Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash, created by Skynyrd drummer Artemis Pyle and Cleopatra Films, retells the events of the tragic 1977 plane crash that claimed the lives of three band members. The band were en route from Greenville, S.C., to Baton Rouge, La. when the plane ran out of fuel and crashed into a Gillsburg, Miss. swamp.

Frontman Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and his sister, background vocalist Cassie Gaines were killed in the crash, along with assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick, pilot Walter McCreary and co-pilot William Gray.

After the film began production in 2017, surviving Skynyrd members Gary Rossington, Johnny Van Zant and the estates of the band members who were killed in the crash filed a lawsuit against Pyle and Cleopatra.

The suit claimed the film “may contain a potentially inaccurate or skewed portrayal of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s story as filtered solely through the eyes of Pyle masquerading as the True Story of a defining moment in the band’s history.” However, a judge in the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City ruled in 2018 that the film could move forward.

Street Survivors premiered on Feb. 16 at the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival and is expected to have a wider release to theaters across the U.S. this spring.