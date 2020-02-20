Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Luke Bryan now has his own brew. The country star has partnered with Constellation Brands for Two Lane American Golden Lager, "a modern take on an easy-to-enjoy, sessionable beer" made with American-grown ingredients. "For a long time, I’ve dreamed of creating a beer to enjoy no matter if you are hanging out at one of my shows or at home with friends and family," Bryan says in a press release, which reports that the country star has been involved with the creation of the beer every step of the way. Two Lane will be available in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia beginning on on March 2, and fans can learn more about the beer at DrinkTwoLane.com. -- AS

Getty Images (2)

Jason Isbell and Maren Morris will headline the 2020 Railbird Festival. Set for Aug. 22-23 at the Grounds at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., the festival will feature a strong lineup of country and Americana acts, including Tanya Tucker, the Decemberists, Colter Wall, Whiskey Myers, Hayes Carll and more artists. Tickets for the Railbird Festival go on sale on Feb. 21 via the event's official website. -- AM

Getty Images (2)

Dierks Bentley and Lynyrd Skynyrd lead the lineup at Fontana, Calif.'s Tailgate Fest this summer. Justin Moore, Carly Pearce, Billy Currington and Logan Mize are also set to perform at the fest, which is scheduled for Aug. 15-16 at the Auto Club Speedway. Tickets are on sale now, and fans can see the full lineup via the official Tailgate Fest website. -- AM

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Darius Rucker is the newest official ambassador for the state of South Carolina. Per Nash Country Daily, the Charleston native's new gig is a partnership with the state's Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, and will involve appearances at major events across the state and a spot on the cover of the official 2020 South Carolina vacation guide. -- AM