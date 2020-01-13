The Cadillac Three are hitting the road in early 2020, and they've already added more shows to the trek. The country trio announced on Monday (Jan. 13) that they're expanding their new tour, Country Fuzz Presents: The Cadillac Three.

The Cadillac Three's 2020 tour dates are scheduled to begin on Jan. 23 in Jackson, Tenn. They'll play throughout the United States -- in Little Rock, Ark.; Louisville, Ky.; Chicago, Ill.; and elsewhere -- until the end of February, at which point they'll head overseas for some shows in March.

Country Fuzz Presents: The Cadillac Three will then bring the band back to North America for concerts from late March through the end of May. A full list of the Cadillac Three's 2020 shows is below, and fans can visit TheCadillacThree.com for full details.

The Cadillac Three will release a new album, Country Fuzz, on Feb. 7. Both the record and the band's 2020 tour share their name with the group's clothing line.

Country Fuzz Presents: The Cadillac Three 2020 Tour Dates:

Jan. 23 – Jackson, Tenn. @ Hub City Brewing

Jan. 25 – Little Rock, Ark. @ Revolution! Music Room

Jan. 30 – Bloomington, Ind. @ Bluebird Nightclub

Jan. 31 – Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note

Feb. 1 – Springfield, Mo. @ Midnight Rodeo

Feb. 7 – Greensboro, N.C. @ The Blind Tiger

Feb. 8 – Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

Feb. 12 – New York City @ Bowery Ballroom

Feb. 13 – Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

Feb. 14 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

Feb. 15 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Feb. 21 – Chicago, Ill. @ Joe’s Sports Bar

Feb. 22 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ The Rave

March 1 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan

March 2 – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

March 3 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Pustervik

March 4 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset

March 6 – Berlin, Germany @ C2C Berlin

March 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ C2C Amsterdam

March 13 – London, England, United Kingdom @ C2C London

March 14 – Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom @ C2C Glasgow

March 15 – Dublin, Ireland @ C2C Dublin

March 20 – Iowa City, Iowa @ First Avenue Club

March 21 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

March 27 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

March 28 – Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre

April 2 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

April 15 – London, Ontario, Canada @ London Music Hall

April 16 – Kitchener, Ontario, Canada @ Wax

April 17 – Oshawa, Ontario, Canada @ The Music Hall Concert Theatre

April 18 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ The Opera House

April 21 – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

April 22 – South Burlington, Vt. @Higher Ground Ballroom

April 23 – Portland, Maine @ Aura

April 24 – Hampton, N.H. @ Wally’s Pub

April 25 – Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

April 30 – Fort Smith, Ark. @ TempleLive

May 1 – Wichita, Kan. @ Wave Wichita

May 2 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

May 14 – Champaign, Ill. @ The City Center

May 15 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Knuckleheads Saloon

May 16 – West Peoria, Ill. @ Crusens

May 23 – Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

May 30 – Savannah, Ga. @ Saddle Bags Savannah