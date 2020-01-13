The Cadillac Three Add to 2020 Country Fuzz Tour
The Cadillac Three are hitting the road in early 2020, and they've already added more shows to the trek. The country trio announced on Monday (Jan. 13) that they're expanding their new tour, Country Fuzz Presents: The Cadillac Three.
The Cadillac Three's 2020 tour dates are scheduled to begin on Jan. 23 in Jackson, Tenn. They'll play throughout the United States -- in Little Rock, Ark.; Louisville, Ky.; Chicago, Ill.; and elsewhere -- until the end of February, at which point they'll head overseas for some shows in March.
Country Fuzz Presents: The Cadillac Three will then bring the band back to North America for concerts from late March through the end of May. A full list of the Cadillac Three's 2020 shows is below, and fans can visit TheCadillacThree.com for full details.
The Cadillac Three will release a new album, Country Fuzz, on Feb. 7. Both the record and the band's 2020 tour share their name with the group's clothing line.
Country Fuzz Presents: The Cadillac Three 2020 Tour Dates:
Jan. 23 – Jackson, Tenn. @ Hub City Brewing
Jan. 25 – Little Rock, Ark. @ Revolution! Music Room
Jan. 30 – Bloomington, Ind. @ Bluebird Nightclub
Jan. 31 – Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note
Feb. 1 – Springfield, Mo. @ Midnight Rodeo
Feb. 7 – Greensboro, N.C. @ The Blind Tiger
Feb. 8 – Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
Feb. 12 – New York City @ Bowery Ballroom
Feb. 13 – Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone
Feb. 14 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall
Feb. 15 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
Feb. 21 – Chicago, Ill. @ Joe’s Sports Bar
Feb. 22 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ The Rave
March 1 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan
March 2 – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret
March 3 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Pustervik
March 4 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset
March 6 – Berlin, Germany @ C2C Berlin
March 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ C2C Amsterdam
March 13 – London, England, United Kingdom @ C2C London
March 14 – Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom @ C2C Glasgow
March 15 – Dublin, Ireland @ C2C Dublin
March 20 – Iowa City, Iowa @ First Avenue Club
March 21 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
March 27 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
March 28 – Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre
April 2 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Stoney’s Rockin’ Country
April 15 – London, Ontario, Canada @ London Music Hall
April 16 – Kitchener, Ontario, Canada @ Wax
April 17 – Oshawa, Ontario, Canada @ The Music Hall Concert Theatre
April 18 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ The Opera House
April 21 – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
April 22 – South Burlington, Vt. @Higher Ground Ballroom
April 23 – Portland, Maine @ Aura
April 24 – Hampton, N.H. @ Wally’s Pub
April 25 – Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
April 30 – Fort Smith, Ark. @ TempleLive
May 1 – Wichita, Kan. @ Wave Wichita
May 2 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom
May 14 – Champaign, Ill. @ The City Center
May 15 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Knuckleheads Saloon
May 16 – West Peoria, Ill. @ Crusens
May 23 – Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall
May 30 – Savannah, Ga. @ Saddle Bags Savannah
