The Cadillac Three Preview Just-Announced Album, ‘Country Fuzz,’ in Rowdy Nashville Show

Just about a month after promising to "bring the funk" in a new album they couldn't quite talk about yet, the Cadillac Three have unveiled plans for their next record, Country Fuzz. The group shared the good news -- and several new songs -- with fans during an album preview party on Wednesday (Oct. 23) in downtown Nashville.

In classic Cadillac Three fashion, the new material from Country Fuzz brings a heavy dose of bluesy riffs, loud guitars and deeply satisfying rock 'n' roll scuzz. "We're gonna play some of [the new album] for you today, and if you don't like it, the door's right there," joked frontman Jaren Johnston before launching into the new music.

In their brisk, eight-song set, the group rocked through new tunes like "Back Home," "Heat" and "Blue El Camino" before closing out the event with their 2016 crowd-pleaser, "Peace, Love & Dixie." The seven new songs the crowd heard during the show isn't even half of the music to come: Country Fuzz boasts 16 total tracks.

Big Machine Label Group

"We've spent the last two and a half years working on this album, but our sound even since high school has been the epitome of Country Fuzz -- country, rock and just a little bit of funk," Johnston explained from the stage. "With the blessing of our families and label letting us do what we do, we're gonna give you a taste of what's to come."

The new project is due out on Feb. 7, 2020. The Cadillac Three self-produced the bulk of the record, with the exception of the previously shared "Cracking Cold Ones With the Boys," which was produced by Dann Huff. "All the Makin's of a Saturday Night" is another tune off Country Fuzz that the Cadillac Three has already released to their fans in advance of the full album.

In addition to revealing the project's release date, the group has also unveiled its full track list. Listeners may say some familiar names in the credits: The album's third song, "Hard Out Here for a Country Boy," is a collaboration with Chris Janson and Travis Tritt. Additionally, Lori McKenna and Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley appear as co-writers on the album.

The Cadillac Three, Country Fuzz Track List:

1. Bar Round Here (Jaren Johnston, Neil Mason, Lori McKenna)

2. The Jam (Jaren Johnston, Corey Crowder, Brian Kelley, James McNair)

3. Hard Out Here For A Country Boy (featuring Chris Janson and Travis Tritt) (Jaren Johnston, Neil Mason, Jeremy Stover)

4. Slow Rollin’ (Jaren Johnston, Neil Mason)

5. All The Makin’s Of A Saturday Night (Jaren Johnston, Neil Mason, Josh Dunne)

6. Crackin’ Cold Ones With The Boys (Jaren Johnston, Kelby Ray Caldwell, Neil Mason, Jefferson Brown, Benjamin Dunn, Chris Grainger, Brandon Wootten)

7. Labels (Neil Mason, Corey Crowder, Luke Dick)

8. Raise Hell (Jaren Johnston)

9. Back Home (James McNair, Chris Tompkins, Craig Wiseman)

10. Dirt Road Nights (Jaren Johnston, Neil Mason, Jeremy Stover)

11. Blue El Camino (Jaren Johnston, Neil Mason, Adam James)

12. Jack Daniels’ Heart (Neil Mason, Josh Dunne)

13. Why Ya Gotta Go Out Like That (Jaren Johnston, Neil Mason, Ross Copperman)

14. Heat (Jaren Johnston, Kelby Ray Caldwell, Neil Mason, Jimmy Robbins)

15. Whiskey And Smoke (Jaren Johnston, Kelby Ray Caldwell, Neil Mason)

16. Long After Last Call (Jaren Johnston)