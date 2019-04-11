The Cadillac Three Unleash Hard-Partying ‘Crackin’ Cold Ones With the Boys’ Video [WATCH]

Following their 2017 project, Legacy, the Cadillac Three are back with a fun-loving new tune, "Crackin' Cold Ones With the Boys." Press play above to listen, and to watch a music video that captures all the energy of the group's live show.

The group's Neil Mason tells Rolling Stone that the song's lyrics stem from a running tour joke. "We tried to come up with a lyric, and all of us on the bus, band and crew, had this ongoing joke about how it's time to 'crack some cold ones with the boys.' We ran with that and an hour or two later, we had the song finished and drank some beers," he recalls.

In keeping with the party theme, the track's songwriters include seemingly all of the "boys" it pays homage to, including bandmates Mason, Jaren Johnson and Kelby Ray as well as Benjamin Dunn, Jefferson Brown, Chris Grainger and Brandon Wootten. Given the fact that "Crackin' Cold Ones With the Boys" was born on the road, it's only fitting that its music video encapsulates life on tour with the Cadillac Three, and all the fun that entails. The video was shot during a tour stop in Detroit, at St. Andrews Hall, by director Dylan Rucker.

"We spend almost every week on tour and with our fans," Mason explains to Rolling Stone. "Along with the thing that happens when we get onstage, having that interaction with them is the reason we do what we do. We knew the crowd is gonna make us look good, and it'll fit great with everything that the song is about."

In late 2018, the Cadillac Three told The Boot that they were excited to be "touring like crazy" throughout 2019, as well as planning a new album due out sometime during the year. The group is currently on tour with Travis Tritt and the Charlie Daniels Band, following a stint in the UK.

"It's a lot of fun to get to go play these places where there's a language barrier and you don't really know what you're getting into," the group recalls. "There's three thousand people singing every redneck word we're saying, but in a weird dialect. So that's a lot of fun. And Travis Tritt and Charlie Daniels, those are our idols. We grew up listening to that stuff."