Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Country star Kane Brown will show off his hoops skills at the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, held during the NBA's All-Star Weekend. Brown will be on a team with the WNBA's Chelsea Gray, celebrity chef Jose Andres, rapper Common and more celebrity players. The 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will air live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., on ESPN on Feb. 14 starting at 7PM ET.

Willie Nelson and Hank Williams Jr. will headline the first-ever Born & Raised Music Festival in Oklahoma this summer. Set for June 6-7 in Pryor, Okla., the festival will also feature a seriously stacked lineup of performances from Whiskey Myers, Jamey Johnson, Margo Price, Parker McCollum, Shooter Jennings and more artists. Tickets for the festival, described as a "weekend of music for the outlaw in all of us," go on sale to the general public on Feb. 14 via the fest's official website.

Tyler Rich is headed out on a West Coast tour this spring. The California-raised artist will kick off his Rather Be Us Tour on March 19 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, Calif., then head to Las Vegas, Nev.; Portland, Ore.; and elsewhere before concluding on March 29 in Tacoma, Wash. "I’m pumped to kick off my first-ever headlining tour back to where it all started for me; it’s been too long," Rich says in a statement. "I’m bringing my dude Teddy Robb, so rally your friends and let’s show him how we do it on the West Coast.”

Corb Lund has announced plans for a brand-new album -- and an extensive tour to accompany it. Agricultural Tragic is due out on April 24 and will be Lund's first project of new material in five years, following 2015's Things That Can't Be Undone. Lund's Agricultural Tragic Tour, meanwhile, will begin on March 3 in Tomball, Texas; he'll play more than four dozen shows in both the U.S. and his home country of Canada on the run. Fans can find more details about Lund's new album and tour tickets at CorbLund.com.