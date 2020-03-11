Record Store Day 2020: 11 Must-Have Country and Americana Releases

Record Store Day returns on April 18, 2020, bringing with it a gigantic selection of classic reissues, rare compilations and live must-haves. The day serves as an annual celebration of the magic of small, locally owned record stores, and the crucial role those establishments play in their communities.

On Record Store Day, local record shops throughout the country will offer up a slew of deals and special offers sure to make every music fan salivate. For a list of participating stores, and to find the one nearest you, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

Of course, country and Americana fans have plenty to be excited about with the big day coming up, and a newly announced list of artists planning special releases only provides more reason for fans to clear their schedules and head to their local record shops. Read on for a list of some of the upcoming country releases that we've got our eyes on.