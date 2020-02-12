It's been a wild ride for Tyler Rich and Sabina Gadecki since their first meeting at music festival. Together, they planned a wedding while living on opposite sides of the country and, of course, balancing busy careers.

With Rich being a country musician, music has played a central part in the pair's relationship, and not just in relation to his career. The couple met while at the Stagecoach festival in California in 2016: Rich spotted Gadecki in the crowd at the festival, and got her attention by hanging out with a friend nearby.

"It barely worked — we quickly said hello and she left," the singer admits of his tactic. "I had to do the rest of my courting via an Instagram direct message."

The "Leave Her Wild" singer was able to work his magic, though, and asked Gadecki, an actor, to marry him. Rich and Gadecki were engaged for more than two years, while living separately -- him in Nashville, her in LA -- for much of that time. However, they found security in the trust they have in each other and the support they show one another.

Rich and Gadecki tied the knot on Sept. 20, 2019, at Saddle Woods Farms in Murfreesboro, Tenn. They were joined by 275 of their family and friends for their big day, which was decorated to be reminiscent of the type of music festival that first brought them together.

“I’m so excited to build a life together from scratch," Rich said at the time. "To know that, decades from now, when there is an entire new generation beneath us, that it all started back in September 2019, when we kissed and said, ‘I do,’ it’s a really beautiful thing.”

Rich actually penned "Leave Her Wild" in part inspired by Gadecki's spirit and her love for poetry. He explained to The Boot that the idea for "Leave Her Wild" -- which he co-wrote with Chris DeStefano and Jon Nite -- came from a poem by Atticus that Gadeicki adores.

"[It] says if you are going to love her, leave her wild," Rich notes. "Basically, I just wrote it about loving somebody for who they are and not trying to change somebody -- not having your own ideas on how they should live their lives, really just letting who they are inside shine."