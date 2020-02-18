Midland lead singer Mark Wystrach and his wife, Ty Haney, are a picture-perfect couple. Not only are both ambitious and career-focused -- Haney is a graduate of the Parsons School of Design and the CEO and founder of the apparel company Outdoor Voices -- but both have been on the same wavelength from nearly day one.

The couple started dating in early April of 2018. As Wystrach recalled to People, Haney direct messaged him on Instagram and said, "Let's hang!" The pair decided to meet in person, on what was essentially a blind date, at Austin's Bufalina pizza restaurant.

“I knew from the first moment I laid eyes on her that I was going to marry her,” Wystrach recalls.

It didn't take long for the couple to make things official, either: Wystrach proposed to Haney on May 28, 2019, and broke the news on Instagram by sharing photos of the aftermath of the big moment. The couple can be seen hanging with their dogs in a gorgeous field in Boulder, Colo., where they were visiting her father's farmhouse; Haney flashed her ring, which was custom-designed by Vada Jewelry and features rectangle-shaped diamonds.

"Popped the question and [Ty Haney] had the answer I was looking for!!!" Wystrach wrote. To People, he added, “It kind of was unplanned and just unfolded naturally when we were barefooted and on a walk with our little puppies. It was right after a big thunderstorm, and the sun just popped [up] out of nowhere, and I knew it was a sign.”

Wedding planning started right away; in fact, about a week later, Wystrach got down on one knee on the CMT Music Awards red carpet and asked his bandmates for a special favor: "Jess [Carson], Cameron [Duddy], would you guys officially be in my wedding? Be my groomsmen?" People reports Wystrach said. "And also be my bitches that will do everything that I ask because I will be a groomzilla? It’s my wedding." (Unsurprisingly, they agreed right away, with Duddy immediately volunteering to be best man as well.)

Wystrach and Haney were married on Oct. 8, 2019, at the Contemporary Austin Laguna Gloria in Texas. He, once again, broke the news via Instagram: Alongside a slideshow of wedding photos, he wrote, "Got hitched in a quiet lil' ceremony today, and am mighty proud & delighted to now call @ty_haney, 'my wife.'"

The musician wore a tan suit and matching hat, while Haney sported a simple, ruffled white dress. The pair's outdoor ceremony preceded an evening bash at the Hotel Saint Cecilia. Haney was pregnant at the time, an experience that made the couple's wedding all that much sweeter.

“It is the most exciting thing that has happened in my life,” Wystrach told People of the pregnancy. “Talk about something that makes you really take a step back and truthfully assess who you are and who you wanna be for this young little one.

“We’re thrilled and terrified to go through this beautiful, live-changing experience and start a little beautiful family together," he added. "What a trip!"

Fittingly enough, the couple's daughter, Sundance "Sunny" Leon Haney-Wystrach, was born mere weeks after the wedding.