Trace Adkins is no stranger to tough times, especially when it comes to love; in fact, the country icon was shot in the heart and lungs by his Julie Curtis, his second ex-wife, in 1994.

"The doctors held little hope that I would survive," Adkins wrote of the incident in his 2007 autobiography, "and told my family and friends to go in and say goodbye."

In the past few years, however, Adkins seems to have found true happiness with his now-wife, Victoria Pratt, an actor and author. She is a native of Chelsey, Ontario, Canada, who is also a fitness model, and they reportedly met on the set of The Virginian, a 2014 movie in which they both appeared.

Adkins, 58, and Pratt, 49, were married on Oct. 12, 2019, in New Orleans, La. Adkins’ close friend and fellow country superstar Blake Shelton officiated Adkins and Pratt's wedding ceremony.

Adkins and Pratt are private and don’t talk much about each other in interviews, but they make frequent appearances on each other's social media accounts, as far back as at least early 2017. The couple seem to share a silly sense of humor: In a January 2020 post on Instagram celebrating Adkins’ birthday, Pratt donned a fake mustache. She captioned the photo, "They say when a couple gets hitched they start to look alike ... so that’s happening.”

The couple is all smiles while attending football games, partaking in some light PDA at Medieval Times and celebrating Mardi Gras, and during the occasional “cuddle” on the red carpet. Pratt also once helped Adkins dress in leather chaps, and if that’s not true love, what is?

Adkins and Pratt's marriage is his fourth and her second. Prior to his marriage to Curtis, Adkins was married to Barbara Lewis, and after Curtis, the singer married Rhonda Forlaw.