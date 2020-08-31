Tyler Rich has found a way to make the most out of his time in quarantine. The country singer brings together the people who are most important to him in his new video for "Feels Like Home," proving that while we might not all be together in the same place right now, even a pandemic can't break the ties that bind us.

Rich released his self-titled major-label debut EP in 2018, scoring a Top 20 hit with "The Difference." He released "Feels Like Home" in June as the first taste of a new project that is to be announced.

Rich wrote "Feels Like Home" with Jon Nite and Andrew DeRoberts, and the song is a feel-good tune that's meant to bring joy. “I came here tonight to forget why I’m here / If you’re with me then why don’t you raise up a beer / Dance with a stranger that you’d like to know / ‘Cause it feels like home,” he sings in the chorus.

The video brings together people from far and wide to punctuate the themes of the song with their own brand of fun, all of them celebrating from their own homes while remotely joining Rich and his wife, Sabina Gadecki, for a good-time vibe. Rich anchors the fun new clip by performing the song from his sofa as those most important to him weave in and out of the frame.

"This video is everything to me," Rich says. "It’s so many of my favorite people across the country I wish I could be with. Quarantine has kept us in our homes, yet so far away from all of those that 'feel like home,' so I found a way to still get the gang back together. Welcome to my world!"

