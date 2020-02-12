Sugarland Plan 2020 There Goes the Neighborhood Tour

Sugarland are hitting the road in Summer 2020. The country duo will launch their There Goes the Neighborhood Tour in early June.

Sugarland's 2020 There Goes the Neighborhood Tour will begin on June 4 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and run through early August. A full list of Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles' currently announced tour dates is below; visit SugarlandMusic.com for ticketing details.

Joining Bush and Nettles on their 2020 There Goes the Neighborhood Tour will be Mary Chapin Carpenter, Tenille Townes and Danielle Bradbery. Select shows at the tail end of the tour will also a include a to-be-announced special guest.

Sugarland will pump fans up for their Summer 2020 tour with a three-song EP, Bigger, Louder, Live, due out on Feb. 28. The project features tracks from their 2018 album Bigger, their first since 2010; the pair reunited for the project after a few-years-long hiatus.

In addition to their 2020 tour, Sugarland are also working on more new music. A press release reports that the duo will have new tunes to share this year.

Sugarland, 2020 There Goes the Neighborhood Tour Dates:

June 4 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage *^

June 5 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *^

June 6 – Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre *^

June 12 – The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman *^

June 13 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion *^

June 14 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *^

June 18 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater *^

June 19 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *^

June 20 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

June 25 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre *^

June 26 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *^

June 27 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *^

July 2 – Aurora, Ill. @ River Edge Park ^

July 3 — Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino Amp ^

July 10 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center *^

July 11 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion *^

July 12 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 16 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center *^

July 18 — Bangon, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion *^

July 19 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *^

July 23 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park *~

July 24 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre @ *~

July 25 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 30 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center +^

July 31 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *^

Aug. 1 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion +^

* Mary Chapin Carpenter

^ Tenille Townes

~ Danielle Bradbery

+ special guest to be announced