Since their founding in 2002, the duo known as Sugarland have released six studio albums -- and every one of them (even their Christmas album!) has charted within the Top 3 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. Those records have also resulted in 18 singles, five No. 1 hits and two Grammy Awards.

Back in 2004, when they released their standout debut, Twice the Speed of Life, however, Sugarland weren't a duo, but a trio. Sixteen years ago, current members Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles were joined by Kristen Hall for their first major project, which produced four Top 20 singles and catapulted the group into the country music mainstream.

In honor of Twice the Speed of Life's anniversary, The Boot went back for a listen, to rank all of its songs. Keep reading to see how they stack up: