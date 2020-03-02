Blackberry Smoke to Kick Off Extensive Spirit of the South Tour in July

Blackberry Smoke are upping the ante for their 2020 tour plans. The band announced a new run of dates called Spirit of the South Tour: A Celebration of Southern Rock 'n' Roll Music on Monday (March 2), and the fun kicks off in July in Maryland Heights, Mo.

The newly announced string of dates features an unbeatable list of guest artists, including the Allman Betts Band, the Wild Feathers and Jaimoe (of the Allman Brothers Band). Tickets go on sale beginning Friday (March 6) at 10AM local time.

As the trek's name might suggest, Blackberry Smoke say the Spirit of the South Tour will be a celebration of the power of Southern rock. "If you think of this music as a genre and you step back far enough to see the scope of what a handful of bands from the south were able to accomplish, it's pretty damn staggering," the band's Charlie Starr explains in a press release. "All without giving a damn about what was hip or trendy at the time.

"On this tour we'd like to celebrate the musical freedom championed by those pioneers and maybe help tell the story," he continues. "It's not only what people think of as southern rock, but all the elements in rock 'n' roll that make it southern. It's blues, gospel, soul, jazz and bluegrass...everything that took root in the south and spread all over the world."

The Spirit of the South Tour dates will follow an already busy spring for Blackberry Smoke. In March, they're headed up north for a three-week string of dates in Canada, and after that, they'll return to the U.S. for another block of shows and festival dates. Read on for a complete list of the newly announced Spirit of the South Tour shows.

Blackberry Smoke, Spirit of the South: A Celebration of Southern Rock 'n' Roll Music Tour Dates:

July 17 -- Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park

July 18 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 19 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

July 21 -- Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 23 -- Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 24 -- Westbrook, Me. @ Maine Savings Pavilion

July 25 -- Long Creek, New Brunswick @ The Long Creek Roundup

July 26 -- Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

July 28 -- Bridgeport, Conn. @ Harbor Yard Amphitheater

July 29 -- New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 31 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion at RMC

Aug. 1 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug. 2 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Aug. 4 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Sloss Furnaces Outdoor Arena

Aug. 6 -- Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 7 -- Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center

Aug. 8 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre

Aug. 9 -- Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 11 -- Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre

Aug. 13 -- Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion

Aug. 14 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug. 16 -- Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Aug. 18 -- Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union

Aug. 20 -- North Myrtle, S.C. @ House of Blues

Aug. 22 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place