Blackberry Smoke Halt Spirit of the South Tour Due to COVID-19 Case in Band

Blackberry Smoke guitarist Paul Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the band to cancel and postpone some upcoming shows.

The band's Spirit of the South Tour began on July 30, and they played about half a dozen shows before making a last-minute postponement of a Tuesday (Aug. 10) concert in Jacksonville, Fla. It's the second time that COVID-19 has derailed the band's tour plans, as their tour was originally scheduled for the summer of 2020.

Per an Instagram post from the band, after Jackson "reported feeling symptoms of COVID-19, was tested immediately, and found to be positive," Blackberry Smoke immediately "halt[ed] the tour" for the safety of Jackson's bandmates, their crew, venue staff and their fans. At the time of their post, the band was still determining which other tour stops would be affected.

"We will let everyone know within 24-48 hours about refunds or rescheduled dates for tonight’s show and any others that will be affected,” Blackberry Smoke write. “We will absolutely keep you all informed as those decisions are made.”

Blackberry Smoke are currently scheduled to tour through the end of October. Their next show is set for Thursday (Aug. 12), and several other stops are scheduled in the coming weeks, too. The band has not yet announced how Jackson's COVID-19 diagnosis will affect the rest of the tour, but fans can keep up to date at BlackberrySmoke.com.

Blackberry Smoke recently marked 20 years together with the release of their latest album, You Hear Georgia.

