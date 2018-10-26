Top 10 Blackberry Smoke Songs

For over 15 years and through six studio albums, Blackberry Smoke have helped define modern country music with their roots-inspired rock sound and Southern sensibilities.

Hailing from Atlanta, Ga., the band released their first studio album in 2003 and have since added three Top 5 albums to their repertoire, with 2015’s Holding All the Roses and 2016’s Like an Arrow both reaching No. 1. Their music is just as dance-worthy and it is rock 'n' roll, just as much Americana as it is Southern rock -- and it's always an immensely fun listen.

Whether its an acoustic breakup track such as “Let Me Down Easy” or a rollicking anthem like “Up in Smoke,” Blackberry Smoke have released a diverse range of stellar songs that could easily make a “best of” list. But since we had to choose, here are The Boot’s picks for the band's Top 10.