Blackberry Smoke are taking a tribute to their roots on the road, with the help of the Allman Betts Band and the Wild Feathers. Described as a celebration of southern rock, the southern rockers' Spirit of the South Tour is due to take off on July 30 in Bridgeport, Conn.

As has been the case with many artists, Blackberry Smoke were scheduled to tour last summer, but ended up postponing the trek due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both opening bands released new music in 2020, while the headliners will drop a new album, You Hear Georgia, on May 28; Dave Cobb produced it.

You Hear Georgia's title track will explore some of people's misconceptions of the South, the band explains. “It’s obviously a rough-and-tumble world, and there’s a lot of bad people. But there’s a lot of good people, too,” says lead singer Charlie Starr.

You Hear Georgia is available for available to pre-order now. Tickets for Blackberry Smoke's Spirit of the South Tour can be purchased at BlackberrySmoke.com. A full list of tour dates is below.

Blackberry Smoke, Spirit of the South Tour Dates:

July 30 -- Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

July 31 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC

Aug. 1 -- Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center at the Heights

Aug. 3 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ St. Louis Music Park

Aug. 5 -- Dallas, Texas @ the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 6 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ the Soundstage at Graceland

Aug. 7 -- Ashland, Ky. @ Riverfront

Aug. 10 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

Aug. 12 -- Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion

Aug. 13 -- Asbury Park, N.J. @ the Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 15 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug. 19 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion

Aug. 20 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 21 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Aug. 25 -- New York City @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport

Aug. 26 -- Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Aug. 27 -- Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Sept. 23 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Sept. 24 -- Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sept. 25 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Oct. 28 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

