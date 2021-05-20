Blackberry Smoke Reschedule Spirit of the South Tour for Summer/Fall 2021
Blackberry Smoke are taking a tribute to their roots on the road, with the help of the Allman Betts Band and the Wild Feathers. Described as a celebration of southern rock, the southern rockers' Spirit of the South Tour is due to take off on July 30 in Bridgeport, Conn.
As has been the case with many artists, Blackberry Smoke were scheduled to tour last summer, but ended up postponing the trek due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both opening bands released new music in 2020, while the headliners will drop a new album, You Hear Georgia, on May 28; Dave Cobb produced it.
You Hear Georgia's title track will explore some of people's misconceptions of the South, the band explains. “It’s obviously a rough-and-tumble world, and there’s a lot of bad people. But there’s a lot of good people, too,” says lead singer Charlie Starr.
You Hear Georgia is available for available to pre-order now. Tickets for Blackberry Smoke's Spirit of the South Tour can be purchased at BlackberrySmoke.com. A full list of tour dates is below.
Blackberry Smoke, Spirit of the South Tour Dates:
July 30 -- Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre
July 31 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC
Aug. 1 -- Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center at the Heights
Aug. 3 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ St. Louis Music Park
Aug. 5 -- Dallas, Texas @ the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug. 6 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ the Soundstage at Graceland
Aug. 7 -- Ashland, Ky. @ Riverfront
Aug. 10 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place
Aug. 12 -- Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion
Aug. 13 -- Asbury Park, N.J. @ the Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 15 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Aug. 19 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion
Aug. 20 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater
Aug. 21 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Aug. 25 -- New York City @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport
Aug. 26 -- Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Aug. 27 -- Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena
Sept. 23 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
Sept. 24 -- Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sept. 25 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Oct. 28 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
More Country Tours Hitting the Road in 2021: