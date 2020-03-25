Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Tanya Tucker has rescheduled her springtime 2020 CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour dates, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Tucker will resume the trek on Aug. 5 in Cleveland, Ohio, and will make stops in New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Texas, North Carolina, Missouri and more states before concluding on Oct. 25 in Bakersfield, Calif. Tucker will be joined by previously announced supporting acts Erin Enderlin, Hailey Whitters and Walker County. Those with tickets to the postponed shows or interested in purchasing tickets for the reset dates can visit TanyaTucker.com for more information. -- AM

Summerfest Milwaukee 2020 has officially been rescheduled for later in the year, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Per a press release, the festival, originally set for early summer, will now take place over three weekends in early-to-mid-September. Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Sam Hunt and more previously announced artists will still perform at the fest, and all tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored at the rescheduled shows this fall. Fans can find out more at the official Summerfest Milwaukee website. -- AM

Steve Moakler has canceled his much-anticipated The Picture Tour because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Moakler announced the sad news in an Instagram post on Monday (March 23), noting that it was pretty much impossible to reschedule the tour due to scheduling conflicts and the upcoming birth of his second child. "I have been really excited to reconnect with you all and celebrate the new music, and I'm sincerely bummed out that it won't be happening in the way we had planned," the artist says in his statement. All ticket purchases will be refunded to the original method of purchase. -- AM

In happier news, some of Austin City Limits' most popular episodes are now available for fans to stream for free, to make quarantining because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic a little bit easier. According to a press release, more than 40 episodes of Austin City Limits are now available for streaming via PBS, including performances from John Prine, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert. -- AM

After being postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Country Thunder Arizona has been rescheduled for Oct. 29-Nov. 1. Festival organizers have confirmed the entire original lineup -- including headliners Luke Combs, Eric Church, Kane Brown and Dustin Lynch -- for the new dates. All tickets and camping packages purchased for the festival's original April dates will be honored on the new long weekend. -- AS