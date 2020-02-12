Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Accomplished songwriter and solo artist Steve Moakler, known for writing hits for artists such as Reba McEntire, Ashley Monroe and more stars, will head out on tour this spring. On the heels of the release of his album Blue Jeans, Moakler will kick off the Picture Tour in Houston, Texas, on April 17. He'll then play shows in Dallas, Texas; Philadelphia, Pa.; Boston, Mass.; New York City and Nashville, Tenn., among other cities, before concluding at City Winery in Chicago, Ill., on May 6. Fans can score tickets via Moakler's official website.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Sheryl Crow and Nickel Creek will headline the 2020 Moon River Music Festival. Set for Sept. 12-13 at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga, Tenn., the event will also feature performances from the Indigo Girls, Robert Earl Keen, Shovels and Rope, Yola, Natalie Hemby, the McCrary Sisters, Molly Tuttle and more artists. A live taping of NPR's Live From Here With Chris Thile, of Nickel Creek, at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium will kick off the fest on Sept. 11. General admission tickets for Moon River, presented by Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, go on sale on Feb. 13 via the fest's official website.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Also in fest news: Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley will headline the first-ever Lasso Montreal festival in Canada this summer. Set for Aug. 14-15 in downtown Montreal, Quebec, Lasso Montreal will also feature performances from Runaway June, Morgan Wallen, Tenille Arts, Old Dominion and more artists. Tickets for Lasso Montreal 2020 are on sale now.

Getty Images for CMT

Country artist Drake White and his wife Alex have teamed up to open a new event venue, called Whitewood Hollow. Located just outside of Nashville, the "Appalachian-chic" spot is housed in an "oak-covered, hand-designed barn" that sits on a 6.5-acre patch of greenspace, according to a press release, and will play host to everything from weddings to photo shoots to dinners.