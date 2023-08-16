18 Years Ago: Brad Paisley’s ‘Time Well Wasted’ Album Is Released

Eighteen years ago, on Aug. 16, 2005, Brad Paisley released his fourth studio album, Time Well Wasted. The record was released on Arista Records.

Time Well Wasted spawned three No. 1 singles: "When I Get Where I'm Going," featuring Dolly Parton, "The World" and "She's Everything," the latter of which was certified double platinum, for sales of 2 million copies. The album also features the song "Waitin' on a Woman," which was later included on a reissue of Paisley's 2007 record 5th Gear, as well as on his 2008 album Play. Written by Wynn Varble and Don Sampson, the tune was one of only a few on the disc that Paisley didn't write himself.

"A buddy of mine told me about a friend of ours who was in the hospital and wasn’t doing well at all," Varble recalls to The Boot. "After I hung up with him, I talked to the guy and asked how he was doing. He was in his last days, and I asked him where his wife was. He said he told her to go home, that there was nothing she could do there. That title came to mind, and that little story, the outline of it."

Based on the success of Time Well Wasted, Paisley launched his first headlining tour, the Time Well Wasted Tour, in 2006. Sara Evans, Carrie Underwood, Sugarland, Jake Owen and Billy Currington all took turns as his opening act.

Time Well Wasted earned Paisley both an ACM Awards and a CMA Awards trophy for Album of the Year. He also received ACMs for Vocal Event of the Year and Video of the Year and a CMA for Musical Event of the Year, all for "When I Get Where I'm Going."

