Luke Bryan Reveals 2020 Proud to Be Right Here Tour Plans

Luke Bryan's 2020 tour plans are set. The country superstar announced his 2020 Proud to Be Right Here Tour via a Facebook Live event on Thursday afternoon (Jan. 16).

Bryan's 2020 tour will begin on May 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The star teased a whole slate of shows, including "a few stadium things," but a list of currently announced shows is below. Fans can get more information at LukeBryan.com.

Joining Bryan on his 2020 Proud to Be Right Here Tour will be Morgan Wallen and, at alternate points in the year, Runaway June and Caylee Hammack. The tour takes its name from a lyric in a new song called "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here," which Bryan performed during his Facebook Live event. The tune is the title track of his next album, which is due out on April 24.

"I am truly so thankful to have the opportunity to make music for my fans and to look out into the crowds each night from stage and be proud of what we’ve created. And I’m excited to get on the road with these guest artists too," Bryan says in a press release. "I’ve been watching what Morgan is building with his fans, and it has been so fun to watch! I know with him, Caylee and Runaway June on this tour it’s going to be such a high energy night for everyone.”

Bryan's currently preparing to head South, to Mexico, for his sixth annual Crash My Playa event. Set for Jan. 22-25, the multi-day destination concert features two nights of Bryan shows, plus sets from Jason Aldean, Old Dominion, Tenille Townes and more.

Luke Bryan, 2020 Proud to Be Right Here Tour Dates:

May 28 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center ^+

May 29 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^+

May 30 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater ^+

June 5 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater ^+

June 18 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^+

June 19 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre ^+

June 20 -- Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^+

June 25 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^

July 16 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre +

July 17 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^+

July 18 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre ^+

July 23-24 -- Bend, Ore. @Les Schwab Amphitheater ^+

July 25 -- Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater ^+

July 30 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena ^+

July 31 -- Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena ^+

Aug. 4 -- New York City @ Madison Square Garden ^*

Aug. 5-6 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion ^*

Aug. 14 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion ^*

Aug. 21 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ^*

Aug. 23 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live ^*

Aug. 28 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion ^*

Aug. 29 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^*

Aug. 30 -- Charleston, S.C. @ TBD ^*

Sept. 24 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena ^*

Sept. 25 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center ^*

Sept. 26 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center ^*

Oct. 1 -- Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center ^*

Oct 2 -- Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome ^*

Oct. 8 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center ^*

Oct. 9 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center *

Oct. 10 -- San Bernaddino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater *

^ with Morgan Wallen

+ with Caylee Hammack

* with Runaway June

