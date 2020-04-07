Luke Bryan Delays 2020 Proud to Be Right Here Tour Until July

Luke Bryan's 2020 tour plans are the latest to fall to the novel coronavirus. The star's Proud to Be Right Here Tour is being pushed back in response to the pandemic declared due to the virus' spread.

Bryan's 2020 Proud to Be Right Here Tour was originally scheduled to begin on May 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Per a Tuesday (April 7) Instagram post from Bryan, however, the trek will now begin on July 10, in Orange Beach, Ala.

The list of tour dates below reflects the changes to Bryan's trek. Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Caylee Hammack are all opening select shows on the 2020 Proud to Be Right Here Tour.

In addition to delaying his 2020 tour plans, Bryan is also pushing back the release of his new album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, from April to August. Originally scheduled for release on April 24, the album will now arrive on Aug. 7.

"What an incredibly confusing and scary time our world is facing right now, and it is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe. With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer," Bryan says in a statement. "I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can’t wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon."

Luke Bryan, Rescheduled 2020 Proud to Be Right Here Tour Dates:

July 10 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater +

July 11 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

July 12 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

July 16 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

July 17 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

July 18 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre *

July 23-24 -- Bend, Ore. @Les Schwab Amphitheater *

July 25 -- Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *

July 30 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena *

July 31 -- Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena *

Aug. 4 -- New York City @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 5 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion

Aug. 13 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 14 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 16 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

Aug. 21 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 22 -- Atlantic City, N.J. @ Atlantic City Beach

Aug. 23 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 28 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 29 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 30 -- Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

Sept. 24 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Sept. 25 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 26 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

Oct. 1 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *

Oct. 8 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Oct. 9 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

Oct. 10 -- San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

Oct. 22 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

Oct. 23 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Oct. 24 -- Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Oct. 28 -- Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

Oct. 29 -- San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Oct. 30 -- Bossier City, La. @ Centurylink Center

+ additional opening act TBD

Runaway June will appear on all dates except those with a *. Instead, Caylee Hammack will appear at these shows.