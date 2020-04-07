Luke Bryan's new Born Here, Live Here, Die Here album has been pushed back from its scheduled April 24 release date. The project will now be released on Aug. 7.

The move is a response to the coronavirus pandemic and the social and health effects it is having worldwide. In a letter to fans on social media, Bryan says, "It is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe."

He's also pushed his Proud to Be Right Here Tour to a July 10 start, in Orange Beach, Ala. The tour was originally scheduled to begin in late May. Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Caylee Hammack remain his opening acts for the trek.

“With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer,” Bryan continues. “I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can’t wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon.”

Bryan's 2020 plans aren't the first to fall victim to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He's one of dozens of artists who have postponed tours or other plans in response to the virus' spread. A number of major festivals and country music events have been pushed back or canceled as well.