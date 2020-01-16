Luke Bryan dropped all kinds of news on his fans on Thursday afternoon (Jan. 16): In addition to revealing plans for a Summer 2020 tour and a new album, the country star shared a snippet of one of his brand-new songs, "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here."

"The second I heard this song, I knew it was something that I was gonna record," Bryan shared of "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here" during his Thursday Facebook Live event, which readers can watch above. "It just feels like -- certainly, growing up in my hometown, it feels like just the perfect song to describe the small-town hometown life."

"Born Here, Live Here, Die Here" was written by Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson and Jake Mitchell, and is the title track of Bryan's forthcoming new album, due out on April 24. The project will be his seventh studio release, and his first since 2017's What Makes You Country.

“I've got some stuff that I've looked at, that I'm going into the studio to record, that sounds very vintage-like, but then I've got some stuff that has some new and different sounds on it,” Bryan shared at Hometown Rising in September. “I think I always kind of have to marry the two. I’m not gonna have some album with every track is gonna have steel guitar on it, but do I have steel guitar on this album? Yeah."

Bryan will celebrate his new album with a Summer 2020 Tour, dubbed the Proud to Be Right Here Tour. The trek takes its name from a line in "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here."

