Tim McGraw Announces 2020 Here on Earth Tour: ‘It’s Gonna Be a Big Summer’

Tim McGraw has a big summer planned: The country star has announced his 2020 Here on Earth Tour, kicking off in July.

McGraw shared his 2020 summer tour plans on Monday morning (Jan. 13), via Facebook Live. The singer was in New Orleans, La., for the College Football Playoff National Championship, at which he'll be performing, but starting in July, McGraw will be all over the country with opening acts Midland and Ingrid Andress.

"It's gonna be a fun time. For me, to build a new stage and to go back out on tour is gonna be incredible," McGraw says. "Lotta new songs ... We're gonna go back through all the stuff that we haven't played in a while and play some of that stuff ... So, it's gonna be a summer, a lotta fun."

McGraw's 2020 Here on Earth Tour begins on July 10 in Syracuse, N.Y. For select shows -- one in Philadelphia, Pa., and another in Los Angeles, Calif., both of which are set for September -- Luke Combs will join the Here on Earth Tour's lineup. A full list of stops is below.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to be outside in the summertime playing music. Everyone is there, sharing the moment, having fun and letting loose,” says McGraw in a press release. “To be here on earth in this moment, together, sharing our love for music and getting through all that life is throwing us — that’s what it’s all about.”

Tickets for McGraw's 2020 Here on Earth Tour will begin going on sale on Jan. 24, as part of Live Nation's Country Megaticket. Fans can find more information at TimMcGraw.com.

McGraw is currently working on new music, to arrive this year. He describes the new album as "a tapestry of life."

"For me, an album tells a story, and I've always tried to do that with all my records," McGraw elaborates. "And the way that I developed musically, and the way I learned to listen to music, was through albums ... So I like the process of an album, and I like what an album does, and how an album allows you to settle into an artist and listen to their story."

Tim McGraw, 2020 Here on Earth Tour Dates:

July 10 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 11 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

July 12 -- Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 16 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 17 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 18 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 23 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 24 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 25 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

July 30 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ Constellation Brands -- Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 31 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 1 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 6 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 7 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 8 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 13 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 14 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 15 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

Aug. 28 — Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 29 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 4 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium (with Luke Combs)

Sept. 12 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park (with Luke Combs)

Sept. 17 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Sept. 18 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 26 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Test Your Tim McGraw Knowledge!