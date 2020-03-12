Shenandoah to Embark on Every Road 2020 Tour and Some Co-Headlining Dates With Restless Heart
Country group Shenandoah are hitting the road in 2020 for one of their most extensive tours in four years.
The trek kicks off on Friday (March 13) in Milwaukee, Wisc., and continues through October before wrapping up in Bryan, Texas at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo. Below, you can see a complete list of their upcoming tour stops, including some co-headlining dates with Restless Heart called the Country Throwback Tour.
"Knowing everything we have in store for 2020 and all the work we've put in over the last four years, it's an overwhelming but incredible feeling to see everything coming to fruition," frontman Marty Raybon said in a statement.
The group kicked off the tour with a very special show at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, days after a tornado hit the city and surrounding areas in Middle Tennessee.
"It was great to bring a little cheer to Nashville during our concert at the Country Music Hall of Fame last Friday night," Shenandoah member Mike McGuire said. "Music City and Middle Tennessee needed a little cheer after last week's tornadoes. Hopefully, we helped brighten a dark week in the town we love so much."
Shenandoah, 2020 Every Road Tour and Country Throwback Tour Dates:
March 13 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Northern Lights Theatre
March 22 -- Vero Beach, Fla. @ Firefighters Indian River
March 27 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun
March 28 -- Annapolis, Md. @ Rams Head Live
April 3 -- Granger, Texas @ Cotton Club
April 4 -- Lampasas, Texas @ Putters & Gutters
April 18 -- Greenville, Texas @ Hunt County Fair
April 26 -- Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach Festival
May 2 -- Dunlap, Tenn. @ Valley Festival
May 9 -- Ft. Myers, Fla. @ The Ranch
May 16 -- Sevierville, Tenn. @ Bloomin' BBQ Bluegrass
May 22 -- Monticello, Miss. @ Atwood Music Fest
May 23 -- Stateline, Nev. @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe
May 30 -- Fulton, Mo. @ Callaway County 20th
June 12 -- Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Theatre*
June 13 -- Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Country Music Festival
July 2 -- Hayes, Kan. @ Wild West Festival*
July 11 -- Gail, Texas @ Country Store
July 16 -- Houston, Texas @ Arena Theatre*
July 17 -- Norman, Okla. @ Riverwind Casino*
July 18 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas*
July 23 -- Warren, Minn. @ Marshall County Fair
July 25 -- Wayne, Ne. @ Wayne County Fair*
Aug. 1 -- Sutton, W.V. @ Braxton Fair
Aug. 8 -- Cambridge, Ohio @ Deerassic Park*
Aug. 15 -- Bremen, Ga. @ Milltown Music Hall
Aug. 21 -- Miles City, Mont. @ Eastern Montana Fair
Sept. 12 -- Louisville, Ky. @ Hometown Rising
Sept. 26 -- Rockwall, Texas @ Southern Junction
Oct. 6 -- Eminence, Mo. @ Cross Country Trail Ride
Oct. 9 -- Prescott, Ariz. @ Watson Lake*
Oct. 24 -- Bryan, Texas @ Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
*co-headlining dates with Restless Heart
