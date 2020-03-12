Country group Shenandoah are hitting the road in 2020 for one of their most extensive tours in four years.

The trek kicks off on Friday (March 13) in Milwaukee, Wisc., and continues through October before wrapping up in Bryan, Texas at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo. Below, you can see a complete list of their upcoming tour stops, including some co-headlining dates with Restless Heart called the Country Throwback Tour.

"Knowing everything we have in store for 2020 and all the work we've put in over the last four years, it's an overwhelming but incredible feeling to see everything coming to fruition," frontman Marty Raybon said in a statement.

The group kicked off the tour with a very special show at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, days after a tornado hit the city and surrounding areas in Middle Tennessee.

"It was great to bring a little cheer to Nashville during our concert at the Country Music Hall of Fame last Friday night," Shenandoah member Mike McGuire said. "Music City and Middle Tennessee needed a little cheer after last week's tornadoes. Hopefully, we helped brighten a dark week in the town we love so much."

Shenandoah, 2020 Every Road Tour and Country Throwback Tour Dates:

March 13 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Northern Lights Theatre

March 22 -- Vero Beach, Fla. @ Firefighters Indian River

March 27 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun

March 28 -- Annapolis, Md. @ Rams Head Live

April 3 -- Granger, Texas @ Cotton Club

April 4 -- Lampasas, Texas @ Putters & Gutters

April 18 -- Greenville, Texas @ Hunt County Fair

April 26 -- Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach Festival

May 2 -- Dunlap, Tenn. @ Valley Festival

May 9 -- Ft. Myers, Fla. @ The Ranch

May 16 -- Sevierville, Tenn. @ Bloomin' BBQ Bluegrass

May 22 -- Monticello, Miss. @ Atwood Music Fest

May 23 -- Stateline, Nev. @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe

May 30 -- Fulton, Mo. @ Callaway County 20th

June 12 -- Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Theatre*

June 13 -- Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Country Music Festival

July 2 -- Hayes, Kan. @ Wild West Festival*

July 11 -- Gail, Texas @ Country Store

July 16 -- Houston, Texas @ Arena Theatre*

July 17 -- Norman, Okla. @ Riverwind Casino*

July 18 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas*

July 23 -- Warren, Minn. @ Marshall County Fair

July 25 -- Wayne, Ne. @ Wayne County Fair*

Aug. 1 -- Sutton, W.V. @ Braxton Fair

Aug. 8 -- Cambridge, Ohio @ Deerassic Park*

Aug. 15 -- Bremen, Ga. @ Milltown Music Hall

Aug. 21 -- Miles City, Mont. @ Eastern Montana Fair

Sept. 12 -- Louisville, Ky. @ Hometown Rising

Sept. 26 -- Rockwall, Texas @ Southern Junction

Oct. 6 -- Eminence, Mo. @ Cross Country Trail Ride

Oct. 9 -- Prescott, Ariz. @ Watson Lake*

Oct. 24 -- Bryan, Texas @ Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo

*co-headlining dates with Restless Heart