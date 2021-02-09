Shenandoah Announce Rescheduled 2021 Dates for Every Road Tour
Shenandoah have revealed the dates for their rescheduled Every Road Tour. The veteran country act will kick off a long string of socially distanced live shows beginning Feb. 19 in Texas.
Singer and frontman Marty Raybon and co-founding member Mike McGuire lead Shenandoah. The Every Road tour will find the group performing classic hits including “Church on Cumberland Road,” “Sunday in the South” and “Two Dozen Roses," interspersed with songs from their most recent album, Every Road. Released in 2020, Every Road was Shenandoah's first album of new songs in 26 years and features guest appearances from Zac Brown Band, Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Lady A, Brad Paisley and Carly Pearce.
“It has been way too long. It’s been a ‘hard day’s night’ to quote the Beatles, but it’s time to get on the bus, run the highway and listen to the crowd," Raybon says in a press release. "Excitement is not a big enough word for the way the Shenandoah camp feels. We’re ready to get back to the Big E – entertainment. Y’all come out and capture some of this cooped up energy/"
Tickets and more information regarding Shenandoah's Every Road Tour are available at the group's official website. Additional dates are to be announced.
Shenandoah's 2021 Every Road Tour Dates:
Feb. 19 — Houston, Texas @ Arena Theatre
Feb. 20 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's
March 5 — Corpus Christi, Texas @ Private Event
March 21 — Vero Beach, Fla.@ Firefighters Indian River
March 27 — Loretto, Tenn. @ The Stone Theater at Keestone Resort
April 2 — Granger, Texas @ Cotton Country Club
April 3 — Gail, Texas @ Coyote Country Store
April 24 — Ardmore, Ala. @ Private Event
May 1 — Dunlap, Tenn. @ ValleyFest Park
May 15 — Sevierville, Tenn. @ Bloomin' BBQ & Bluegrass Festival
May 22 — Liberty, N.C. @ Liberty Showcase Theatre
May 29 — Stateline, Nev. @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe
May 30 — Corning, Calif. @ Rolling Hills Casino
June 5 — Greensburg, Ky. @ Green River Live
June 18 — Melvin, Ill. @ Ford County Fairgrounds
June 19 — Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Country Music Festival
June 26 — Waco, Texas @ Cattle Baron's Ball
July 2 — Hays, Kan. @ Wild West Festival
July 4 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Freedom Celebration
July 9 — Huntley, Mont. @ Huntley Homestead
July 15 — Tuscumbia, Ala. @ Gardiner Farms
July 17 — Eau Claire, Wis. @ Country Jam USA
July 22 — Warren, Minn. @ Marshall County Fair Campground
July 29 — Cottageville, W.Va. @ Jackson County Junior Fair
July 30 — Pigeon Forge, Tenn. @ Country Tonite Theatre
July 31 — Woodland, Ala. @ Warren Sewell Field
Aug. 5 — Elma, Wash. @ Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds
Aug. 7 — Prineville, Ore. @ Crook County Fairgrounds
Aug. 17 — Lewisburg, W.Va. @ State Fair of West Virginia
Aug. 26-27 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Minnesota State Fair
Aug. 28 — Fulton, Mo. @ Callaway 200 Bicentennial Bash
Sept. 24 — Norman, Okla. @ Showplace Theatre at Riverwind Casino
Sept. 28 — Georgetown, Ohio @ Brown County Fair
Oct. 15 — Prescott, Ariz. @ Watson Lake Park
Oct. 16 — Heber City, Utah @ Heber Valley Fest
Oct. 23 — Bryan, Texas @ Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
Oct. 30 — George West, Texas @ Live Oak County Fair Grounds & Coliseum
