Shenandoah Embarking on a 35th Anniversary Tour

The best way to celebrate 35 years of playing music is to do just that: Hit the road and play music. Legendary country group Shenandoah have announced their 35th Anniversary Tour, and the magnitude of the milestone anniversary is not lost on the band.

“To believe we’d still be in the music business, as ever changing as it is, would only come to me in one form: the country music fanbase,” says Shenandoah frontman Marty Raybon. "It’s a wonderful thing to experience while looking out over an audience where the age span is so wide. It is most humbling."

The Grammy Award-winning group plan on reaching deep into their catalog of music to bring fans all of their favorites while on tour. Their setlist will include songs that launched their career in the '80s and '90s, like "The Church on Cumberland Road" and "Next to You, Next to Me." It will truly be a journey through Shenandoah's history.

"We have been blessed for the last 35 years with songs that have that spoken power to move people,” Raybon adds, "So we say thank you to the Lord for His strength, the fans for their loyalty, the songwriters for great songs and the producers that helped them come to life. It’s made this 35 years a road trip I would have hated to miss."

Shenandoah's 35th Anniversary Tour Dates:

Feb. 11 - Sulpher Springs, Texas @ Sulpher Springs High School

Feb. 12 - Hinton, Okla. @ Sugar Creek Casino

Feb. 18 - Spring, Texas @ Rowdys Spring

Mar. 12 - Fort Meyers, Fla. @ The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

Mar. 13 - Vero Beach, Fla. @ Firefighters Indian River

Mar. 25 - Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Music Hall

Apr. 6 - Green Cove Springs, Fla. @ Clay County Fairgrounds

Apr. 30 - Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach

May 13 - Kenney, Texas @ Kenney Store Catering

May 14 - Gail, Texas @ Coyote Country Store

May 20 - Pigeon Forge, Tenn. @ Country Tonite Theatre

June 4 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's

June 11 - Nevada, Mo. @ Bushwhacker Days

June 14 - Eminence, Mo. @ Cross Country Trail Rides

June 16 - Cedar Park, Texas @ Haute Spot

June 17 - Stockdale, Texas @ Watermelon Jubilee

July 3 - Alvarado, Texas @ M7 Arena

July 4 - Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Balloon Fiesta Park

July 9 - New Salem, North Dakota @ ND Country Fest 2022

July 22 - McCook, Neb. @ Red Willow County Fair

July 23 - Hannibal, Mo. @ Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival 2022

July 29 - Cookeville, Tenn. @ Dogwood Park

Aug. 5 - McMinnville Ore. @ Yamhill County Fair & Rodeo

Aug. 13 - Hot Springs, Ark. @ Magic Springs Water & Theme Park

Aug. 26 - Gray, Tenn. @ Appalachian Fair

Aug. 30 - Hamilton, Mont. @ Ravalli County Fair Ground

Sept 17 - Cowan, Tenn. @ Fall Heritage Festival 2022

Oct. 7 - Gainesboro, Tenn. @ Dailey And Vincent's American Made Music Festival

Oct. 15 - Lebanon, Ohio @ Warren Country Fairgrounds