Shenandoah will release their first album of all-new music in 26 years when Every Road, a collaborative collection featuring a bevy of country music stars, arrives this fall. Preceding the release is the act's "I'd Take Another One of Those" with Zac Brown Band, the first single to be culled from the effort.

All but one song on Every Road involves a high-profile collaboration. Find Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Lady A, Brad Paisley and Carly Pearce on the tracklist. Country veteran Buddy Cannon (Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney) produced the album.

The star-studded, 10-song record's been a long time coming for Shenandoah fans. Though the Marty Raybon-led group has issued a handful of live, seasonal and other albums in the last two-and-a-half decades, their previous studio collection of entirely new tunes was 1994's In the Vicinity of the Heart.

Still, longtime country listeners are likely familiar with Shenandoah's backlog of hits, not to mention the band's veritable trophy case of Grammy, ACM and CMA awards. But the group's frontman attributes Shenandoah's longevity to the lifelong relationships with their fans that they've made over the years.

"We've hopefully remained interesting and sustainable because of the hit the records that have made people sing along and enjoy themselves," Raybon told the Spokesman-Review in 2019. "We've spoken to a lot of fans, and it has allowed us to recognize and realize not only the fun but also the lasting friendships."

Every Road hits the streets on Nov. 13. Listen to "I'd Take Another One of Those" above, and see the album cover art and tracklisting directly below.

Foundry Records

Shenandoah's Every Road Tracklist:

1. "I'd Take Another One of Those" (with Zac Brown Band)

2. "Make It Til Summertime" (with Luke Bryan)

3. "If Only" (with Ashley McBryde)

4. "Every Road" (with Dierks Bentley)

5. "Then a Girl Walks In" (with Blake Shelton)

6. "High Class Hillbillies" (with Cody Johnson)

7. "Every Time I Look at You" (with Lady A)

8. "Life Would Be Perfect" (with Brad Paisley)

9. "I’ll Be Your Everything" (with Carly Pearce)

10. "Boots on Broadway"