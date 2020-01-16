Anderson East, Foy Vance Cancel 12 Rounds Tour

Anderson East and Foy Vance's 2020 12 Rounds Tour has been canceled. The pair announced the news on Thursday (Jan. 16), via Instagram.

"This has nothing to do with Anderson or his camp. This is 100 percent down to me, I am sorry to say," Vance writes in a statement. "Please know I would never cancel a single show without very good reason, but in this moment, I need to put the health of my family and myself ahead of all else."

Vance's statement does not elaborate on the family matter that caused the 12 Rounds Tour's cancelation, though he does mention "myself and my ever-growing family" at the end of the statement. "We thank you for your understanding, and I hope to see you down the line," Vance concludes.

Adds East in a statement of his own, "I love and respect my brother, Foy, and fully support him on his journey."

East and Vance's 12 Rounds Tour was set to kick off in late February and find the two "shar[ing] the stage, swap[ping] songs, cover[ing] each other's tunes and likely hurl[ing] a friendly insult or two," a press release explained. The two first met more than a decade ago, backstage at the Edmonton Folk Festival.

In 2019, East released a live album, Alive in Tennessee, recorded at the Ryman Auditorium; his most recent studio album, Encore, arrived in 2018. Vance, meanwhile, released two new album, From Muscle Shoals and To Memphis, in 2019. The records were recorded at Muscle Shoals, Ala.'s FAME Studios and Memphis, Tenn.'s Sun Studios, respectively. Vance is also planning a new studio album for 2020.