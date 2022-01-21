The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Shaboozey, Michaela Anne and More

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Michaela Anne imbues this Carole King cover with so much warmth and depth that one might mistake it for an original. Anne has said that the song took on new meaning last year, when her mother suffered a debilitating stroke shortly after Anne became pregnant with her first child.

"The times you were born in / May not have been the best / But you can make the times to come / Better than the rest," Anne sings in the third verse, a balm for herself, her family and anyone suffering through these difficult days. -- Will Groff