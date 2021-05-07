Anderson East's smooth new single, “Madelyn," previews his upcoming album, Maybe We Never Die. The singer-songwriter dropped the song in early April, more than four months ahead of the record's Aug. 20 release date.

Maybe We Never Die will be the Grammy-nominated East's fifth studio album and his third under Elektra/Low Country Sound, a label within Warner Music Group that was founded by Dave Cobb in 2015. In conjunction with the release of the new single, East also dropped an official music video for "Madelyn," and began promoting merch featuring the album title.

Linked to East’s Facebook page is a clever promotion for the single: a Facebook business page for a “science, technology and engineering company” that produces the memory recall device featured in the song's music video. The website for the company, MDLYN Corp, takes fans to a countdown for the release of the album.

East began working on Maybe We Never Die before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, then used the year that some would say we lost to create an album that he describes as “a piece of music that, as a whole, knew where its footing was but yet still attempted to see what was behind the curtains" (quote via Rolling Stone).

If "Madelyn" is an indication of what's to come, fans can expect East's new album to be another iteration of the country and soul blend for which he's known. Both merch and copies of the album are available for pre-order and pre-saving through East’s website and wherever you listen to music; a tracklist is below.

Elektra/Low Country Sound

Anderson East, Maybe We Never Die Tracklist:

1. “Maybe We Never Die”

2. “Lights On”

3. “Madelyn”

4. “Drugs”

5. “I Hate You”

6. “Hood of My Car”

7. “Falling”

8. “Jet Black Pontiac”

9. “Like Nothing Ever Happened”

10. “If You Really Love Me”

11. “Just You & I”

12. “Interstellar Outer Space”

