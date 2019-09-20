Miranda Lambert Announces 2020 Wildcard Tour

Editor's Note: Some of these shows have been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Click here for more details.

Miranda Lambert only recently began her 2019 Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, but she's already filling up her 2020 calendar. The country star announced on Friday (Sept. 20) that, next year, she'll be on the road for her Wildcard Tour.

Lambert's 2020 Wildcard Tour features 27 shows across the U.S. and Canada, beginning on Jan. 16 in Tupelo, Miss. Cody Johnson and Lanco will be out on the road with Lambert for much of the trek, with the Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum opening select shows.

“The essence of a wildcard is always having something up your sleeve, in whatever capacity that means to you,” Lambert says in a press release. “It is universal. Which is why I’m excited to kick off this tour with an incredible group of talented artists. We’re going to have a blast!”

A full list of tour stops is below. Tickets for Lambert's 2020 Wildcard Tour will go on sale on Sept. 27 at 10AM local time, with pre-sales beginning on Sept. 24 at 12PM local time. Visit MirandaLambert.com for more details.

Lambert's 2020 tour is named for her forthcoming new album. Wildcard is due out on Nov. 1.

Miranda Lambert, 2020 Wildcard Tour Dates:

Jan. 16 — Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena ^

Jan. 17 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum ^

Jan. 18 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC ^

Jan. 23 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena ^

Jan. 24 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena ^

Jan. 25 — Evansville, Id. @ Ford Center ^

Jan. 31 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena ^

Feb. 1 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center ^

Feb. 6 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center !

Feb. 7 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center !

Feb. 8 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center !

Feb. 20 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center ^

Feb. 21 — San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena *

Feb. 22 — Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena ^

Feb. 27 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center *

Feb. 28 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center ^

Feb. 29 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden I Center ^

April 23 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena ^

April 24 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena ^

April 25 — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Rogers Arena ^

April 30 — Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place ^

May 1 — Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada @ Brandt Centre ^

May 2 — Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Bell MTS Place ^

May 5 — London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens ^

May 7 — Oshawa, Ontario, Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre ^

May 8 — Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre ^

May 9 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Bell Centre ^

^ featuring Cody Johnson and Lanco

! featuring Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum

* featuring LANCO with additional support TBA

