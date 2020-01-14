Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker Band Join Forces for Fire on the Mountain Tour

Two legendary Southern rock acts with songs referencing the traditional 19th century tune "Fire on the Mountain," the Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band, will be hitting the road together this spring and summer. The acts' Fire on the Mountain Tour is scheduled to begin in late April.

The Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band's 2020 Fire on the Mountain Tour will kick off in Enid, Okla., on April 23. The tour is currently scheduled to run through early November; a full list of announced shows is below.

“We have played more shows with the MTB through the years than any other band and have worked together for over forty years,” says Daniels (quote via Rolling Stone Country). “We have so much history and so many memories, and the music is so compatible that when we get together, the audience, CDB and MTB have a big ole Southern style good time.”

The Fire on the Mountain Tour moniker references a couple of things: a classic fiddle tune name-dropped in the Charlie Daniels Band's "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" and a Marshall Tucker Band hit released a year after Daniels turned it down for his band's 1974 album, which, by chance, was titled Fire on the Mountain.

The Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band, 2020 Fire on the Mountain Tour Dates:

April 23 – Enid, Okla. @ Stride Bank Center (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

April 24 – Salina, Kan. @ Tony’s Pizza Event Center (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

April 30 – Moon, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center

May 1 – Washington DC @ Warner Theater

May 2 – Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

May 3 – Evansville, Ind. @ Victory Theatre

May 7 – Waterbury, Conn. @ Palace Theatre

May 8 – Morristown, N.J. @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

May 9 – Westbury, N.Y. @ Theatre at Westbury

May 14 – Jackson, Tenn. @ Carl Perkins Civic Center

May 23 – Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Aug. 14 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Aug. 28 – Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Aug. 30 – Webster, Mass. @ Indian Ranch (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Sept. 4 – Huron, S.D. @ South Dakota State Fair

Sept. 5 – Dedwood, S.D. @ Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center

Sept. 11 – Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square Theatre

Sept. 19 – St. Charles, Mo. @ The Family Arena (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Sept. 24 – Meridian, Miss. @ Riley Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 6 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Nov. 7 – Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall (w/ Scooter Brown Band)