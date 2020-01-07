Rascal Flatts Announce Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour

After 20 years as a band, Rascal Flatts are calling it quits. The country trio announced their breakup and a farewell tour on Tuesday morning (Jan. 7).

Rascal Flatts revealed their 2020 Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour plans on CBS This Morning. Band member Jay DeMarcus says he and bandmates Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney are "really looking forward to getting to spend this entire year loving on our fans, and thanking them for allowing us to have the most amazing career over the last 20 years."

"While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us," DeMarcus adds. "There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever because of our fans, and this year is all about them!”

Rascal Flatts' Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour -- named for their 2006 cover of the Tom Cochrane song -- will begin on June 11 in Indianapolis, Ind. A full list of stops is below, and fans can find more information at RascalFlatts.com.

“Dreams do come true ... and we are three walking examples of this truth,” says Rooney. "I’m most proud of the fact that we’ve pursued our dreams together and with courage, hard work and dedication we’ve been able to cultivate our dreams into reality, it’s simply incredible! There’s no doubt we have been blessed way beyond belief."

Prior to announcing their farewell tour, Rascal Flatts teased a "crazy" 2020. "We're gonna celebrate for the entire year," the band said at the end of 2019 -- and those celebrations, DeMarcus shared, include recording new music.

"We've really just been kinda working on new music, just cutting songs as we find the ones we're passionate about," he explained at the time. "We don't really have any timetable to release that music, as of right now. Over the next couple of months, as we finish it, we're gonna start to figure out what we're doing with it."

Since beginning as a trio in 2000, Rascal Flatts have earned 17 No. 1 songs -- including "Bless the Broken Road," "My Wish" and more -- and sold more than 23 million albums. They're the most-awarded country group of the 2000s, having earned more than 40 ACM Awards, CMA Awards, American Music Awards and other distinctions. They won the ACM's Vocal Group of the Year honor seven consecutive times. In 2011, Rascal Flatts were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry; the following year, they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter. The greatest feeling ever is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives," reflects LeVox. "That’s why we create music and the reason we can’t wait to celebrate this incredible 20-year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly."

Rascal Flatts, 2020 Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour Dates:

June 11— Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 12 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 13 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 27 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @S&T Bank Music Park

July 18 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 4 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 5 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 10 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 11 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 12 — Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 17 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 18 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 19 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct. 1 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 2 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 3 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 — Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 10 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 16 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

How Well Do You REALLY Know Rascal Flatts?