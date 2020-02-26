Maren Morris Plans 2020 RSVP: The Tour

Maren Morris' 2020 tour plans are set. The country star will begin her RSVP: The Tour in June.

Morris announced the 2020 RSVP: The Tour on Wednesday morning (Feb. 26). The trek will begin on June 5 in Boston, Mass., and is currently scheduled to run through mid-October, when it will conclude in Los Angeles, Calif.

Morris has booked James Arthur, Ryan Hurd and Caitlyn Smith has her special guests for the 2020 RSVP: The Tour. Hurd's inclusion is particularly fortuitous as he and Morris, who have been married since May of 2018, are expecting their first child in March.

A complete list of Morris' 2020 RSVP: The Tour dates is below. Morris' announced tour dates are all in North America, but in the Instagram post announcing the tour, she promises that she'll be in Europe, Australia and New Zealand in 2021.

Tickets for Morris' 2020 RSVP: The Tour will go on sale to the general public on March 6, but fan club members and Citi cardholders will have pre-sale access beginning on March 3. Additional details are available at MarenMorris.com.

Morris' RSVP: The Tour is named for a song on her 2019 sophomore album, Girl, which was named Album of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards in November. The singer recently spent two consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the country charts with her second single from the record, "The Bones."

Maren Morris, 2020 RSVP: The Tour Dates:

June 5 -- Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*‡

June 6 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*‡

June 7 -- New York City @ Governors Ball Music Festival

July 10 -- Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ The Scotiabank Saddledome

July 24 -- Boca Raton, Fla. @ Mizner Park Amphitheatre*‡

July 25 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Dailey’s Amphitheater*‡

July 30 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*‡

Aug. 7 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Amphitheatre*‡

Aug. 8 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*‡

Aug. 21 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater*

Aug. 22 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater*‡

Aug. 22-23 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Railbird Festival

Aug. 27 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Freedom Hill Amphitheatre*

Aug. 28 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena*

Sept. 4-6 -- Aspen, Colo. @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass

Sept. 7 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

Sept. 10 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre†‡

Sept. 11 -- Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center – Theater of the Clouds†

Sept. 17 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre†‡

Sept. 18 Charlottesville, Va. @ Sprint Pavilion†‡

Sept. 19 -- Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion†‡

Sept. 25 -- Montréal, Quebec, Canada @ Corona Theatre‡

Oct. 1 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater†‡

Oct. 9 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP†‡

Oct. 15 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU†‡

Oct. 17 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre†

* with Ryan Hurd

† with James Arthur

‡ with Caitlyn Smith