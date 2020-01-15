Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Country up-and-comer Kalie Shorr has announced plans for her first-ever headlining tour. Per Variety, Shorr is set to kick off an eight-show run in Nashville, Tenn., on Jan. 31, and then head to California, Nevada, Connecticut, New York and Michigan throughout the spring. Additional Too Much to Say Tour dates will be added in the coming weeks, and fans can find out when Shorr will be in their city via her official website. -- AM

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Ahead of releasing her debut full-length album, Tenille Townes will drop an EP that'll give fans some insight into the making of that project, The Lemonade Stand. According to a press release, Townes' Road to the Lemonade Stand EP will feature six songs, including a cover of Keith Urban's "Stupid Boy" and Townes' current single, "Jersey on the Wall (I'm Just Asking)." "This EP is for everyone that has been on this road with me so far … the ones who have shared their stories at the shows and in messages and who have given these songs a home," Townes says in a statement. "You have shaped me and shaped the meaning of The Lemonade Stand. I’m so excited to walk on this Road to the Lemonade Stand with you.” Road to the Lemonade Stand is due out on Feb. 7. -- AM

Gary Miller, Getty Images

Kelly Willis and Bruce Robison will host a star-studded fundraiser in their home state of Texas for legendary country artist Hal Ketchum as he battles Alzheimer's disease. According to Rolling Stone, a benefit concert dubbed Raised by Wolves, Bound for Glory: A Texas Tribute to Hal Ketchum will take over the iconic Gruene Hall on Feb. 23 and feature Walk Wilkins, Lee Roy Parnell, the Mystiqueros and more artists. Ketchum retired from touring in 2018 due to his diagnosis; fans who can't make it to Texas for the event can contribute to Ketchum's medical costs via GoFundMe. -- AM

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

Josh Gracin and his wife Katie are parents! The former American Idol contestant and his wife welcomed their first child together, a boy named Luka Roman Gracin, on Monday (Jan. 13), People reports. "My amazing wife endured so much to make sure our little boy arrived healthy and happy! We are beyond blessed," says the singer, who also has four children from a previous marriage. -- AS