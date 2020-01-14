Eli Young Band Gear Up for Spring 2020 Headlining Tour

Eli Young Band have officially revealed plans for a new string of tour dates in 2020. The group behind "Love Ain't" and their newest single, "Break it In," have announced that they'll hit the road in February for a series of spring dates. The fun kicks off on Valentine's Day 2020, and will wrap in April with a show at Cleveland, Ohio's House of Blues.

Accompanying the group will be another rising country act: High Valley will join the Eli Young Band for select dates on the run.

"After taking some time off over the holidays to regroup and reset, we're so ready to get back to rockin' on the road," bandmate Mike Eli says in a press release, adding that fans can look forward to some fresh energy -- and material! -- in the next batch of dates. "We've been rehearsing a new show and new songs, and we can't wait to share it with all our fans!"

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the public on Friday (Jan. 17) at 10AM local time; however, pre-sales for Citi card holders begin Tuesday (Jan. 14) at noon ET, and venues will hold pre-sales beginning Thursday (Jan. 16). For more information, visit the group's website.

Eli Young Band, 2020 Tour Dates:

Feb. 14 -- Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium*

Feb. 15 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Feb. 16 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe at Old National Centre*

Feb. 22 -- Murray, Ky. @ CFSB Center

Feb. 29 -- Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino & Resort

March 6 -- Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

March 7 -- Miramar Beach, Fla. @ The Village Door Music Hall

March 8 -- Plant City, Fla. @ Florida Strawberry Festival

March 13-- Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues Dallas*

March 14 -- Fayetteville, Ark. @ George's Majestic Lounge

March 15 -- Fayetteville, Ark. @ George's Majestic Lounge

March 19 -- Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

March 20 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live*

March 21 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's*

Apr. 11 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues Cleveland*

*with opening act High Valley