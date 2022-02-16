Eli Young Band Embarking on Love Talking Tour in 2022

Eli Young Band are wasting no time hitting the road to share the love and promote their new single, "Love Talking." The band will kick off the Love Talking Tour on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The 50-plus date run will continue through the spring and summer before wrapping on Aug. 26 in Denver. Shows will span from San Diego to Washington, D.C. In addition, Mike Eli and the gang will stop eight times in their home state of Texas.

The tour shares its name with the multi-Platinum band's single "Love Talking." The song — released on Jan. 6 — details a man falling in love, saying things he has never said before. With no vice to blame it on, he confesses it's the love that's doing the talking.

Fans will find it on the group's recent project, Always the Love Songs, which was released Feb. 11.

Eli Young Band's 2022 Love Talking Tour Dates:

Feb. 17 - Hays, Kan. @ Fox Theatre

Feb. 18 - Roswell, N.M. @ The Liberty

Feb. 19 - Abilene, Texas @ Potosi Live

March. 4 - College Station, Texas @ Hurricane Harry's

March 5 - Kyle, Texas @ Down South Railhouse

March 8 - Modesto, Calif. @ Gallo Center for the Arts

March 9 - San Diego, Calif. @ Moonshine Beach

March 10 - Tuscon, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

March 11 - Chandler, Ariz. @ Wild Horse Pass - Motor Sports Park

March 24 - Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre

March 25 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

March 26 - Rocky Mountain, Va. @ Harvester Performance Center

March 28 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Assembly Food Hall

April 1 - Katy, Texas @ Wildcatter Saloon

April 2 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Beer City Music Hall

April 7 - Green Bay, Wisc. @ EPIC Event Center

April 8 - Clear Lake, Iowa @ Surf Ballroom

April 9 - Fargo, N.D. @ Sanctuary Events Center

April 13 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's

April 14 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

April 15 - Bloomington, Ind. @ Bluebird Nightclub

April 21 - Gulf Shores, Ala. @ The Hangout

April 22 - Tampa, Fla. @ Dallas Bull

April 23 - Fort Myers, Fla. @ The Ranch

April 28 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally's Pub

April 29 - Manchester, N.H. @ The Pub

April 30 - Portland, Maine @ Aura

May 6 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Lounge

May 13 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ George's Majestic

May 20 - Helotes, Texas @ Floore's Country Store

May 21 - Amarilla, Texas @ Big Texas Starlight Ranch

June 2 - Dewey Beach, Del. @ Bottle & Cork

June 3 - Washington, D.C. @ The Bullpen

June 10 - Kamas, Utah @ DeJoria Center

June 11 - Burley, Idaho @ King Fine Arts Center

June 17 - New Braunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amphitheater

June 18 - El Campo, Texas @ Greek Brothers

June 22 - Aspen, Colo. @ Belly Up

June 25 - Sant Fe, N.M. @ Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder

June 29 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theater

July 14 - Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall

July 16 - Beaufort, S.C. @ Beaufort Waterfront Park

July 19 - Washington, Pa. @ Wild Things Park

July 21 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Bowl

July 22 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

July 23 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl Philly

Aug. 5 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line Music Cafe

Aug. 7 - Wisconsin Dells, Wisc. @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre

Aug. 11 - Petaluma, Calif. @ McNear's Mystic Theater

Aug. 13 - Fontana, Calif. @ Tailgate Fest

Aug. 26 - Denver, Colo. @ Grizzly Rose