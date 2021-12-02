2022’s Must-See Country, Americana, Folk + Bluegrass Tours
Although 2021 marked a return to the road for most country and Americana artists, it wasn't a completely smooth journey. Venues and artists scrambled to put vaccination and testing requirements into effect to help protect the safety of concertgoers and performers. Due to the spread of the Delta variant in mid-2021, many concert dates and full tours were postponed or cancelled throughout the year. However, as vaccination rates increase globally, the music industry continues to make strides towards keeping live music alive and well.
With the recent discovery of the Omicron variant, many artists have been forced to cancel overseas tours scheduled for 2022 due to border closings. It's unclear what the future will hold in regards to coronavirus' effect on artists' touring plans for the coming year, but we'll keep you posted on any changes as they happen.
2022's Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Tours
Launching in January:
Jan. 6: CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour with Maddie & Tae
Jan. 6: Ashley McBryde's This Town Talks Tour
Jan. 6: Dierks Bentley's Beers on Me Tour
Jan. 6: Riley Green's We Out Here Tour
Jan. 7: Tedeschi Trucks Band's 2022 Tour
Jan. 13: Reba McEntire's Reba: Live in Concert Tour
Jan. 13: Chris Lane's Fill Them Boots Tour
Jan. 14: Son Volt's 2022 Tour
Jan. 15: Lee Greenwood's 40 Years of Hits Tour
Jan. 19: Kacey Musgraves' 2022 Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour
Jan. 20: Scotty McCreery's Same Truck Tour
Jan. 20: The Infamous Stringdusters' Toward the Fray 2022 Tour
Jan. 21: Randy Houser's 2022 Tour
Jan. 25: Lyle Lovett's Acoustic Tour
Jan. 27: Walker Hayes' Fancy Like Tour
Launching in February:
Feb. 3: Billy Strings' 2022 Tour
Feb. 4: Hailey Whitters' Heartland Tour
Feb. 4: Waxahatchee's 2022 Tour
Feb. 8: Yola's 2022 Stand 4 Myself Tour
Feb. 10: Chris Janson's Halfway to Crazy Tour
Feb. 16: Whiskey Myers' Is A Comin' Tour
Feb. 24: Aoife O’Donovan's 2022 Tour
Feb. 24: Dylan Scott's Livin' My Best Life Tour
Launching in March:
March 3: Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence's 2022 Tour
March 28: Bonnie Raitt's 2022 Tour
March 30: Bon Iver's 2022 Tour
March 31: Valerie June's The Moon & Stars Tour
Launching in April:
April 7: Joy Oladokun's 2022 Tour
April 14: Jessie James Decker's The Woman I've Become Tour
April 23: Kenny Chesney's Here and Now Tour
Launching in May:
May 27: Keith Urban's The Speed of Now Tour
Launching in June:
June 1: Alison Krauss & Robert Plant Summer 2022 Tour
June 11: Brandi Carlile's Beyond These Silent Days Tour
Launching in July:
Launching in August:
Launching in September:
Launching in October:
Launching in November:
Launching in December:
