Although 2021 marked a return to the road for most country and Americana artists, it wasn't a completely smooth journey. Venues and artists scrambled to put vaccination and testing requirements into effect to help protect the safety of concertgoers and performers. Due to the spread of the Delta variant in mid-2021, many concert dates and full tours were postponed or cancelled throughout the year. However, as vaccination rates increase globally, the music industry continues to make strides towards keeping live music alive and well.

With the recent discovery of the Omicron variant, many artists have been forced to cancel overseas tours scheduled for 2022 due to border closings. It's unclear what the future will hold in regards to coronavirus' effect on artists' touring plans for the coming year, but we'll keep you posted on any changes as they happen.

The Boot will keep this list and photo gallery updated with changes and new tours as they're announced.

2022's Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Tours

Launching in January:

Jan. 6: CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour with Maddie & Tae

Jan. 6: Ashley McBryde's This Town Talks Tour

Jan. 6: Dierks Bentley's Beers on Me Tour

Jan. 6: Riley Green's We Out Here Tour

Jan. 7: Tedeschi Trucks Band's 2022 Tour

Jan. 13: Reba McEntire's Reba: Live in Concert Tour

Jan. 13: Chris Lane's Fill Them Boots Tour

Jan. 14: Son Volt's 2022 Tour

Jan. 15: Lee Greenwood's 40 Years of Hits Tour

Jan. 19: Kacey Musgraves' 2022 Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour

Jan. 20: Scotty McCreery's Same Truck Tour

Jan. 20: The Infamous Stringdusters' Toward the Fray 2022 Tour

Jan. 21: Randy Houser's 2022 Tour

Jan. 25: Lyle Lovett's Acoustic Tour

Jan. 27: Walker Hayes' Fancy Like Tour

Launching in February:

Feb. 3: Billy Strings' 2022 Tour

Feb. 4: Hailey Whitters' Heartland Tour

Feb. 4: Waxahatchee's 2022 Tour

Feb. 8: Yola's 2022 Stand 4 Myself Tour

Feb. 10: Chris Janson's Halfway to Crazy Tour

Feb. 16: Whiskey Myers' Is A Comin' Tour

Feb. 24: Aoife O’Donovan's 2022 Tour

Feb. 24: Dylan Scott's Livin' My Best Life Tour

Launching in March:

March 3: Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence's 2022 Tour

March 28: Bonnie Raitt's 2022 Tour

March 30: Bon Iver's 2022 Tour

March 31: Valerie June's The Moon & Stars Tour

Launching in April:

April 7: Joy Oladokun's 2022 Tour

April 14: Jessie James Decker's The Woman I've Become Tour

April 23: Kenny Chesney's Here and Now Tour

Launching in May:

May 27: Keith Urban's The Speed of Now Tour

Launching in June:

June 1: Alison Krauss & Robert Plant Summer 2022 Tour

June 11: Brandi Carlile's Beyond These Silent Days Tour

Launching in July:

TBA

Launching in August:

TBA

Launching in September:

TBA

Launching in October:

TBA

Launching in November:

TBA

Launching in December:

TBA