Valerie June Announces 2022 Spring Tour

Valerie June has announced a cross-country Spring 2022 tour. It's set to kick off in March with an appearance in Seattle, Wash.

Further shows Oregon, California and New York, as well as Canada, New England, the Midwest and the mid-Atlantic, will keep June on the road through May; a full list of dates and cities is below. The Tennessee-born musician also has a few live shows scheduled ahead of the spring tour, including a November show at the McCarter Theater in Princeton, N.J., and a Jan. 29 performance in Minneapolis, Minn., at First Avenue.

Tickets for June's 2022 shows will go on sale at 10AM local time on Friday (Oct. 29). Further details are available at ValerieJune.com.

June June released her latest album, The Moon and the Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, in March. She recently played the Pilgrimage Music and Culture Festival in Franklin, Tenn., and also performed her breakout single "Call Me a Fool" live at the 2021 Americana Honors & Awards ceremony with Stax soul legend Carla Thomas, who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony.

In addition to her artistic collaboration with Thomas, June tells American Songwriter that she's gotten to spend some quality time lately writing and catching up with singer-songwriter Norah Jones. The two of them, June says, spent "a beautiful few days" together.

"We were talking about music and these times, and knowing she has dates that got cancelled, knowing I’m not the only one going through these slowdowns," she explains. "That was a special weekend."

Valerie June's Spring 2022 Tour Dates:

March 31 – Seattle, Wash.

April 1 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

April 2 – Portland, Ore.

April 3 – Portland, Ore.

April 5 – San Francisco, Calif.

April 6 – Berkeley, Calif.

April 8 – Los Angeles, Calif.

April 9 – San Diego, Calif.

May 3 – Northampton, Mass.

May 4 – New York City

May 5 – Silver Spring, Md.

May 6 – Munhall, Pa.

May 7 – Ithaca, N.Y.

May 10 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

May 11 – Ferndale, Mich.

May 13 – Cleveland, Ohio

May 14 – Columbus, Ohio

May 15 – Indianapolis, Ind.

May 16 – Bloomington, Ill.

May 18 – Chicago, Ill.

May 19 – Milwaukee, Wisc.

May 21 – Iowa City, Iowa

May 22 – St. Louis, Mo.

May 24 – Louisville, Ky.

May 25 – Cincinnati, Ohio

May 27 – Harrisburg, Pa.

May 28 – Annapolis, Md.

